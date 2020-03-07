DURHAM — The game had no meaning in the standings, but the University of New Hampshire and Boston College played hockey at the Whittemore Center on Saturday night.
UNH overcame an early two-goal deficit but then gave up a late lead and punctuated its season with a 3-3 tie.
The Wildcats entered the day with a chance to secure the final berth for the eight-team Hockey East tournament, but UNH’s postseason hopes were erased when Northeastern beat Boston University earlier Saturday. UNH completed its season 15-15-4 overall and 9-12-3 in Hockey East.
BC (24-8-2, 17-6-1 Hockey East) had already clinched the Hockey East regular-season championship.
Sophomore left wing Angus Crookshank, senior right wing Justin Fregona and senior center Liam Blackburn scored for UNH. Blackburn broke a 2-2 tie by scoring his 20th goal of the season at 4:29 of the third.
UNH appeared to win the game when Eric MacAdams scored with 21.1 seconds left in overtime, but the call on the ice was reversed after review.
Freshman left wing Mike Hardman, junior right wing Logan Hutsko and junior right wing Aapeli Rasanen collected the BC goals. Rasanen made it a 3-3 game with 5:05 to play.
UNH goaltender Mike Robinson made 23 saves. BC freshman Spencer Knight stopped 46 shots.
BC struck twice in the first period, but UNH pulled even by scoring the only two goals in the second. The Wildcats outshot the Eagles 25-6 in the second period.
After goals by Hardman (1:42) and Hutsko (6:54) handed the Eagles a 2-0 lead, Crookshank sliced UNH’s deficit in half by scoring his 16th goal of the season eight seconds into the second. Fregona’s first goal of the season tied the game at 9:47 of the second.
Top-seeded BC will face eighth-seeded Providence in the Hockey East tournament, which begins Friday and uses a best-of-three format for the quarterfinals. All games are played at the home of the higher-seeded team. The tournament’s other quarterfinal-round matchups have seventh-seeded Northeastern at second-seeded UMass, sixth-seeded Boston University at third-seeded UMass-Lowell, and fifth-seeded Connecticut at fourth-seeded Maine.
UNH recognized its five seniors before Saturday’s game: Blackburn, Fregona, defenseman Anthony Wyse, defenseman Matt Dawson and goaltender Joe Lazarro.