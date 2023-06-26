Nobody can say the UNH hockey team opted for a soft opening in 2023-24.
The Wildcats on Monday announced their upcoming season schedule, featuring a brutal opening two weekends against 2023 Frozen Four participant Boston University and 2023 NCAA champion Quinnipiac. UNH will host its first six games, including the opener against the Terriers on Friday, Oct. 13, and a Week 2 (Oct. 20-21) double-shot against the Bobcats, who are coached by Bedford native Rand Pecknold.
UNH will play a total of 34 games, including 18 at the Whittemore Center in Durham. Among the schedule’s other highlights:
• An Oct. 28 home contest against Granite State rival Dartmouth. The Wildcats and Big Green last played on Dec. 30, 2021, a 3-1 Dartmouth win in Hanover in the Ledyard Classic — a game that was closed to the public because of the pandemic.
• “White Out the Whitt” contests against Hockey East rival Maine on Feb. 16-17 in Durham. The teams play three times in total, including a game in Orono on Saturday, Dec. 1.
• Nonconference contests against RPI (home), Army (away), Sacred Heart (away) and Princeton (twice, home).
The Wildcats will be trying to improve on an 11-21-3 record (6-15-3 in Hockey East). Their season ended in the opening round of the Hockey East playoffs with an overtime loss at Providence College.
The full schedule (game times TBD)Friday, Oct. 13: Boston U.; Friday, Oct. 20: Quinnipiac; Saturday, Oct. 21: Quinnipiac; Thursday, Oct. 26: Northeastern; Saturday, Oct. 28: Dartmouth;
Friday, Nov. 3: Providence; Saturday, Nov. 4: at Providence; Friday, Nov. 17: at Northeastern; Saturday, Nov. 18: Northeastern; Friday, Nov. 24: at RIT; Saturday, Nov. 25: at RIT;
Friday, Dec. 1: at Maine; Saturday, Dec. 9: RPI; Friday, Dec. 29: at Army; Saturday, Dec. 30: at Sacred Heart;
Friday, Jan. 5: Princeton; Saturday, Jan. 6: Princeton; Saturday, Jan. 13: at Boston U.; Friday, Jan. 19: at UConn; Sunday, Jan. 21: UConn; Friday, Jan. 26: at Vermont; Saturday, Jan. 27: at Vermont;
Friday, Feb. 2: Boston U.; Saturday, Feb. 3: Merrimack; Friday, Feb. 9: at Boston College; Saturday, Feb. 10: at Merrimack; Friday, Feb. 16: Maine; Saturday, Feb. 17: Maine; Friday, Feb. 23: at UMass; Saturday, Feb. 24: UMass;
Friday, March 1: Boston College; Saturday, March 2: at Boston College; Friday, March 8: at UMass Lowell; Saturday, March 9: UMass Lowell.