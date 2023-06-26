UNH hockey
UNH's hockey team will open its season against powerhouse Boston University, then play its next two games against national champ Quinnipiac.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Nobody can say the UNH hockey team opted for a soft opening in 2023-24.

The Wildcats on Monday announced their upcoming season schedule, featuring a brutal opening two weekends against 2023 Frozen Four participant Boston University and 2023 NCAA champion Quinnipiac. UNH will host its first six games, including the opener against the Terriers on Friday, Oct. 13, and a Week 2 (Oct. 20-21) double-shot against the Bobcats, who are coached by Bedford native Rand Pecknold.