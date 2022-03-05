The University of New Hampshire will play its first-round Hockey East tournament game at Boston College.
Friday night’s combination of a Wildcats loss to UMass Lowell (6-3) and BC win over No. 9 UMass (2-1) assured that UNH will finish in the league’s No. 9 position — one spot behind BC. The teams will play Wednesday night at 7 at Conte Forum. The winner of that game will hit the road for a single-game quarterfinal next Saturday.
Lowell beat UNH again on Saturday night, 1-0, on a goal by Carl Berglund in the second period. Goalie Owen Savory made 23 saves for the shutout, to 28 for UNH goalie David Fessenden.
UNH (8-14-1 in Hockey East for 25 points; 14-18-1 overall) finished 2-0 against the Eagles this season, but BC (9-12-3 for 32 points; 14-17-5 overall) has been playing better of late with the return of Olympians Jack McBain, Marc McLaughlin and Drew Helleson. The Eagles finished a weekend sweep of No. 9 UMass on Saturday, winning 4-3.
The Wildcats carried home-ice hopes into Friday’s game, their final home game of the season, but the 16th-ranked River Hawks had other ideas. To the dismay of most of a season-best crowd of 6,003 fans at the Whittemore Center, UML answered every UNH challenge with a quick strike of its own.
Los Angeles Kings draftee Andre Lee scored a pair of goals, including a breakaway backhander over a sprawled Mike Robinson, to help stake the River Hawks to a 4-2 lead seven minutes into the third period.
Twenty-seven seconds later, the Wildcats pulled within 4-3 on Tyler Ward’s deflection of a Nikolai Jenson drive, then earned a power play. But Lucas Condotta took the life out of the building with a shorthanded goal, on a spectacular feed from Reid Stefanson, and the two-goal cushion was restored. Marek Corencik added an empty-net goal with 54 seconds remaining.
Chase Stevenson and Robert Cronin scored UNH’s earlier goals. Fifth-year senior Robinson, of Bedford, made 26 stops in his final home and regular-season game. UML’s Savory made 27 saves.
Before Saturday night play began, UML was still in contention for a share of the regular-season title. The victory on Saturday allowed UML to tie UMass for first place (both with 46 points) pending the outcome of the later game between Northeastern (44 points) and Merrimack.