The University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team will make its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance against another group of Wildcats.
UNH, which on Saturday won its third straight America East tournament title — and an automatic bid to the 36-team NCAA tourney — on Monday learned that it has a first-round bye, then will play the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round on Saturday, May 2. Game time is set for noon in Greensboro, N.C. The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of the fall college soccer season until spring, and as a safety measure, the entire spring NCAA tournament will be held in the state of North Carolina.
The game will mark the first meeting between the teams. Kentucky’s Wildcats, who play out of Conference USA in soccer, are 11-4-2 overall and were 3-3-1 in league play.
The Kentucky-UNH winner will advance to play either Wake Forest or Coastal Carolina in the third round on Thursday, May 6.
Under sixth-year coach Marc Hubbard, New Hampshire is 8-0-1 overall and finished 5-0-1 in America East. It is making its fourth straight NCAA appearance, having earned automatic bids
This is UNH’s fifth NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth straight. It is 2-4-1 all-time in the tournament.
Kentucky will be making its 11th NCAA Tournament appearance.
