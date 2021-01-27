The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team will face Providence College in a home-and-home series this weekend. The teams will play Friday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham, then Sunday afternoon (3:30 p.m.) at PC.
The Wildcats (3-8-2) notched a shootout win at Merrimack in their last outing on Saturday.
Providence, ranked 17th nationally, split a pair of shootouts last weekend with No. 10 UMass. The Friars are 5-5-4.
Friday’s game can be seen on NESNplus and Saturday’s game is on NESN.
Boston U. on pause
A rise in positive COVID-19 tests on campus has prompted all Boston University athletic teams to pause through the rest of January, it was announced on Wednesday.
The Terriers men’s hockey team was scheduled to play Boston College in a home-and-home series this weekend.