The University of New Hampshire’s playoff experience begins Wednesday at the home of its fiercest rival: Maine.
Hockey East on Monday announced the pairings for the upcoming conference tournament. UNH, which is seeded ninth in the 10-team field, will visit the Black Bears on Wednesday at 4:30 in one of two first-round contests. In the other one, No. 10 Vermont visits No. 7 UMass Lowell. The top six teams all received byes into Sunday’s quarterfinals: No. 1 Boston College, No. 2 Boston University, No. 3 UMass, No. 4 UConn, No. 5 Providence and No. 6 Northeastern.
Merrimack will not participate because of COVID-19 protocols.
Should the Wildcats win and UMass Lowell beats Vermont, UNH would visit BC in the quarterfinals. Wins by UNH and Vermont would send the ’Cats to Boston University.
The semifinals are set for next Wednesday, March 17, while the championship is scheduled for Saturday, March 20. All tournament games will be single-elimination and will be played at the home of the higher seed.
Wednesday will mark the first home contest all season for Maine (3-10-2), which has been playing on the road because of state regulations limiting gatherings. Maine was the only Hockey East team to not play a home game.
“We are all really excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Maine coach Red Gendron, a Berlin native, told the Bangor Daily News. “We have an attitude of gratitude.”
Only essential personnel will be allowed in. No spectators will be permitted. The game will be live streamed on collegesportslive.com.
The Wildcats (5-13-3) went 1-0-1 against Maine this season, tying the Black Bears 1-1 on opening night (Maine won the shootout), then beating them the next night, 6-2, behind a pair of goals by Angus Crookshank. That UNH win was its only one not decided by a single goal.
Over the years, the Black Bears have dominated their rivals in the Hockey East tournament, owning a 7-1-0 record. They won the most recent meeting, sweeping a best-of-three opening round series in 2018 — Dick Umile’s last games as UNH head coach.
UNH’s only win against Maine in Hockey East tournament play came in the 2002 championship game, when goalie Mike Ayers made 31 saves in a 3-1 victory.