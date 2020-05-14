BOSTON -- For the third time during the 2019-20 academic year, University of New Hampshire graduate student Shannon Murdock of Exeter has been named to the America East All-Academic Team, this time for outdoor track and field. She also earned the honor for cross country and indoor track and field.
The 2019 America East Cross Country Scholar Athlete of the Year and the 2020 America East Indoor Track and Field Scholar Athlete of the Year, Murdock completed her undergraduate career with a 3.72 cumulative GPA in nursing, and now holds a 4.0 GPA after her first semester of graduate school.
Murdock is a six-time America East track and field champion as she won the 5,000 meters at the 2020 indoor championships and she has won five relay championships. Murdock placed third at the 2019 America East Cross Country Championship and was honored as the women's cross country Elite-18 award winner, awarded to the event medalist with the highest GPA.
Murdock is a four-time member of the America East Commissioner's Honor Roll. She was a 2018 and 2019 inductee into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National Collegiate Athletic Honor Society.