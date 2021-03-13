The UNH hockey team, coming off a first-round victory at Maine, will try to play giant killer today when it visits Boston College in a Hockey East tournament quarterfinal at the Eagles’ Conte Forum.
The game is set for 4:30 p.m. and can be seen on NESN.
Hockey East is using a single-elimination format for all rounds of its tournament this year. The victor advances to Wednesday’s semifinals.
The Eagles are the top-ranked team in the country and the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Wildcats (6-13-1) are the No. 9 seed in the 10-team tourney.
Back in early January, though, BC and UNH split a pair of overtime games, with each team winning on the other team’s home ice.
On Friday, UNH junior forwards Jackson Pierson and Angus Crookshank earned league honors. Pierson, the team’s points leader (24), made first team while Crookshank, who tied with Pierson for the team lead in goals (nine), earned third-team honors.
UNH booters tie, 0-0
The UNH men’s soccer team tie played to a 0-0 tie with Vermont on Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Durham.
The Wildcats (2-0-1 overall and in America East) had five shots on goal to UVM’s two. The game was the Catamounts’ spring season opener.
As part of a pilot program, 160 UNH students were allowed to attend the game.
UNH is scheduled to play at Stony Brook on Friday.