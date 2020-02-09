DURHAM — UNH hockey coach Mike Souza said his team knew it needed to sweep its two-game home series with Vermont over the weekend.
The Wildcats’ third-period effort in both games carried them to a 6-3 victory on Friday and a 2-1 comeback win over Vermont Saturday to secure four crucial league points and jump into a tie with Boston University for fifth place in the Hockey East standings. The Hockey East weekend series sweep marked UNH’s first since winning its home-and-home with UMass Lowell to open the 2017-18 season.
The top eight of 11 teams at the end of the regular season will qualify for the Hockey East playoffs.
“I think it’s important for us to have won both games this weekend and keep ourselves in the heat of this thing here,” Souza said after Saturday’s triumph in front of 4,899 fans at the Whittemore Center. “After last weekend (two 7-4 losses to UConn), we all knew coming in that these were two games we needed to get but we knew it wasn’t going to be easy and it certainly wasn’t.”
UNH entered the weekend in ninth place. The Wildcats (15-11-2, 9-8-1 Hockey East) and the Catamounts (3-20-4, 0-15-2) were deadlocked at 2-2 entering the third period of Friday’s contest. The Wildcats scored a season-high four times in the final frame on goals from Angus Crookshank, Patrick Grasso (power play), Benton Maass and Filip Engaras to secure the win.
On Saturday, Engaras, whose first games for the ‘Cats came in late November in Belfast, Northern Ireland, scoring the game-winner with 4:46 remaining. The sophomore center slipped a backhanded shot through Catamounts goaltender Stefanos Lekkas’ pads, via assists from Eric MacAdams and Liam Blackburn.
“It was a great play by both (Blackburn) and MacAdams, obviously,” said Engaras, who has logged seven goals and seven assists over 18 games.
Vermont entered the third period of Saturday’s game with a 1-0 lead on Corey Moriarty’s short-handed goal that came with 3:57 left in the second frame. Moriarty scored his first goal of the season off a feed from classmate and captain Derek Lodermeier on a Catamounts counter rush.
UNH knotted the score 30 seconds into the third period with a power-play goal from Max Gildon during a five-minute major contact-to-the-head penalty on Vermont junior Vlad Dzhioshvili, who also received a game misconduct.
The Wildcats went 8-for-8 on the penalty kill in their series. UNH’s .768 penalty-kill percentage entering the weekend ranked 51st in the country.
“I don’t think we executed great on the power play but I think last weekend they were 100% against UConn, this weekend they’re 100%,” Vermont coach Kevin Sneddon said of the Wildcats’ penalty kill. “That’s pretty good. They deserve a lot of credit on the kill.”
With UNH junior assistant captain Charlie Kelleher, classmate Kohei Sato and freshman Chase Stevenson out of the lineup last weekend, their fellow forwards made up for the lost firepower.
Maass scored his second and third goals of the season Friday, the first of which marked UNH’s first short-handed tally of the year. Freshmen Lucas Herrmann and Joe Hankinson and sophomore Joseph Cipollone also contributed in Friday’s win. Herrman had two assists to earn his first career multi-point game, Hankinson also tallied a helper for his first career point and Cipollone scored his first goal of the year.
Kelleher, who is tied with Gildon for the team lead in points (23) and has a team-high 17 assists, suffered a lower-body injury in UNH’s loss at UConn Feb. 1. Sato was with Team Japan in the Pre-Olympic Qualification Round 3 Tournament in Jesenice, Slovenia, over the weekend. Stevenson (three goals, six assists) has not played since suffering an upper-body injury in UNH’s 5-1 loss to Providence Jan. 18.
Souza said Sato will be back and that he thinks Stevenson will return to the lineup for next weekend’s home-and-home series with Boston University (10-9-7, 7-5-5).
“For me, that’s what being on a team is all about,” Souza said. “You lose your leading scorer in Kelleher, your leading five-on-five scorer in Kohei and we talked all week about players having the opportunity to step up and some guys did, for sure.”
The Terriers fell, 5-1, at home to 10th-place Merrimack on Friday and play ninth-place Northeastern in the 68th Beanpot championship game tonight at 7:30 on NESN.
“As we move on here with six (games) to go, it gets a lot harder with the Terriers next week,” Souza said. “Regardless of what happens for them on Monday, they’re going to be ready to go because they’re in the same dog fight we’re in here.”