Goalie Ava Boutilier stopped 31 shots, leading the UNH women past Holy Cross 3-0 in a first-round Hockey East tournament game on Thursday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
The shutout was the fifth of the season for Boutilier, a redshirt junior from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.
Nicole Kelly scored two goals for the Wildcats (7-13-1), who advanced to a quarterfinal meeting on Sunday (7 p.m., NESN) at top-seeded Northeastern. Chavonne Truter scored UNH's other goal.
Holy Cross finished 4-16-1.