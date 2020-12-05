Junior forward Ivy Gogolin led the Wildcats with 15 points and nine rebounds but the University of New Hampshire women’s basketball team fell to the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday, 78-57, at Lundholm Gymnasium in the America East opener. The Wildcats are 0-3 overall (0-1 America East), while the Highlanders improve to 1-1 overall (1-0 America East).
NJIT was led by Kenna Squier and Ellyn Stoll who each posted 19 points. Senior guard Amanda Torres, of Hudson, tallied 13 points for UNH. NJIT grabbed 43 rebounds and shot 51 percent from the field, while the Wildcats posted 35 rebounds and shot 26.5 percent.