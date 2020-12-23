Chavonne Truter and Nicole Kelly scored two goals apiece to lead the UNH women’s hockey team past Holy Cross 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
Avery Myers and Hampton’s Lindsey Dumond also scored for the Wildcats, who improved to 3-6-0 in Hockey East while the Crusaders dropped to 2-5-0.
UNH led 6-0 and goalie Ava Boutilier had a shutout until Holy Cross scored twice in the final 1:50. She finished with 11 saves. Holy Cross goalies Jada Brenon (10 saves) and Julia Pelletier (nine) combined to make 19 stops. Pelletier is from Pelham.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play next on Jan. 1-2 in a home-and-home series with Boston University.