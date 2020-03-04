Ashley Storey scored a game-high 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but Olivia Ramil posted a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Binghamton University women’s basketball team past fifth-seeded UNH, 51-42, in Wednesday night’s 2020 Hercules Tires America East Playoffs quarterfinal-round game in Vestal, N.Y.
Ramil’s big effort came after her sister Annie, who scored the game’s first basket, departed in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.
Junior Amanda Torres of Hudson and senior Caroline Soucy each chipped in with eight points each, with Soucy also grabbing seven rebounds and Torres dishing a team-high three assists. Junior Maggie Ahearn grabbed six rebounds to go along with her six points and one steal.
Freshman Brooke Kane, of Derry and Pinkerton Academy, notched a pair of points off the bench while grabbing five rebounds, along with one assist and the team’s only blocked shot.
UNH’s season ended with a record of 10-19. Binghamton (22-8) advances to the America East semifinals at No. 1 seed Stony Brook on Sunday, March 8.