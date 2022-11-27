UNH women's basketball team topped by BU Staff Report Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The University of New Hampshire women’s basketball team dropped to 2-5 with Sunday’s 78-42 loss against Boston University at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.BU (4-2) led 20-11 after one quarter and 42-18 at the half.UNH freshman guard Breezie Williams led the Wildcats with 12 points. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage