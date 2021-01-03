DURHAM – The University of New Hampshire women's basketball team settled for a split of its two-game weekend series against Maine following a 76-56 loss on Sunday.
Hudson's Amanda Torres led the Wildcats with 12 points and Héléna Delaruelle added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Ivy Gogolin scored eight points, recorded a game-high eight rebounds and equaled a career best with four assists for UNH.
UNH now stands at 2-7 overall and 2-4 in America East action. Maine, which had a 15-game winning streak snapped in Saturday’s loss to the Wildcats, improved to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in America East.