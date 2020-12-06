Hudson’s Amanda Torres scored 20 points and Derry’s Brooke Kane recorded a double-double to give University of New Hampshire women’s basketball head coach Kelsey Hogan her first career win as the Wildcats defeated NJIT, 59-53, Sunday afternoon at Lundholm Gym.
The Wildcats bounced back from a 78-57 loss to NJIT on Saturday and improved to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in America East.
Torres matched her career high of 20 points while Kane recorded her first career double-double with personal bests of both 14 points and 11 rebounds. She also tallied team and career highs in both assists (five) and steals (three).
“It’s emotional for me,” Hogan said. “It really is. I feel like a broken record saying it, but this place is so near and dear to my heart. ... I think what makes me even more emotional is the fight that our young ladies had.”