Ida Kuoppala’s goal with 1:37 to go in the third period lifted Maine to a 2-1 win over the University of New Hampshire in women’s Hockey East play Saturday at the Whittemore Center in Durham. The win completed a Black Bear sweep of the weekend series.
UNH got on the board first through Rae Breton’s goal at 16:50 of the first period. That lead held until 11:46 of the third period, when Ali Beltz tied the game for Maine.
On Friday night, the Black Bears prevailed 2-1 at the Whittemore Center.
Ida Press’ power-play goal at 4:10 p.m. of the second period was the difference.
Jada Christian scored for UNH and Wildcats goalie Nikki Harnett made 31 saves, to 21 for Maine’s Loryn Porter.