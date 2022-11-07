Shayna Salis

UNH’s Shayna Salis, of Bedford, tries to get past a Vermont defender during recent action.

 ANDREW YOURELL/unh athletics

DURHAM — Steve Welham sees similarities between this year’s University of New Hampshire women’s soccer team and his first group in 2014. Both teams grew into the season and improved as it went on, the eighth-year Wildcats coach said.

They are also the only two teams in program history to win the America East Conference championship and qualify for the NCAA Division I tournament.