DURHAM — Take a look at wide receiver Brian Espanet’s statistics this year and you’ll see that his production is down from previous seasons. He has six receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown in five games.
That’s not bad, but it’s also not close to what Espanet did last season, when he led the University of New Hampshire in receiving yards (454), touchdown receptions (seven), yards per catch (13.4) and receiving yards per game (41.3). It’s worth noting that he did all that with a torn labrum that required offseason surgery and nearly prevented him from returning for his final year of eligibility.
UNH coach Rick Santos said Espanet is contributing as much this year as he has in the past. He’s just doing it in different ways, like blocking and mentoring the younger wide receivers on the team.
“Brian and I had an extensive talk about a week-and-a-half, two weeks ago about his leadership role and how proud I was of him,” Santos said. “I know it’s hard. He was the focal point of the offense for the last couple years. We feel as an offensive staff that we have some talented freshmen and redshirt freshman guys in that group, and if we’re going to build this thing and allow it to be sustainable for the future, we have to get those guys going. A Joey Corcoran, a D.J. Linkins — those types of guys. Caleb Burke is somebody we’re going to give more reps this week because he’s played well in limited time. That’s going to take away from Brian’s reps.
“Now he (Espanet) is embracing other stuff. We’re putting him more in the slot than out wide. A lot of it is for a blocking role. Put him at the point of attack. Ultimately, he hasn’t complained. Hasn’t made it about himself. He’s a selfless leader.”
Espanet is tied for fifth among UNH players in receptions this season. He said he would like to coach football at the high school or college level in the future, and looks at the guidance he’s been giving the younger UNH receivers as a step in that direction.
“It’s been a learning experience for me, in all honesty,” Espanet said. “I expected to come back and have the same role I did last year and obviously that hasn’t been the case, but I’ve had a great time throwing my body around in games. They’re getting me in different packages, different formations to keep me involved. Keep leadership on the field to help out the young guys.
“Mac (former UNH coach Sean McDonnell) was busting on me last week saying, ‘It’s about time you blocked somebody.’ I’ve been blocking since 2019, so I don’t know where that came from. The role changed, but the goal remains the same.”
Espanet said his immediate goal is to do whatever is necessary to help UNH (3-2, 3-0 CAA) defeat Stony Brook (0-4, 0-3) Saturday during Homecoming weekend.
Stony Brook running back Ty Son Lawton, the CAA’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, has been injured for most of the year, but may return to the lineup Saturday. Lawton rushed for 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
“I don’t think (the record) is going to deter them from giving a great effort when they come in here,” Santos said. “They want nothing more than to spoil our Homecoming festivities. We know that to be true.”
Espanet, one of four team captains, has gone two games without a catch this season. He had 25 catches for 340 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.
He said the attitude of younger receivers like Corcoran, Burke and Linkins has made it easier for him to accept his new role.
“If they weren’t such good kids and they didn’t care or have a great work ethic and do the right stuff, then it would be a lot more frustrating on my end,” Espanet said. “I had plenty of years to catch the ball and put up numbers and score touchdowns. I think that’s still there, but at the same time I can see the writing on the wall.”
Santos stressed that Espanet is not being phased out of the offensive game plan.
“We have to make sure we continue to make him a focal point, in particular in the red zone, but times are changing a little bit,” he said. “We’re working to get other guys integrated into the system a little bit and get them game reps. He’s coaching those guys up.
“He’s still going to be a huge part of our success going forward here.”