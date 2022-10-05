Brian Espanet

UNH receiver Brian Espanet

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

DURHAM — Take a look at wide receiver Brian Espanet’s statistics this year and you’ll see that his production is down from previous seasons. He has six receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown in five games.

That’s not bad, but it’s also not close to what Espanet did last season, when he led the University of New Hampshire in receiving yards (454), touchdown receptions (seven), yards per catch (13.4) and receiving yards per game (41.3). It’s worth noting that he did all that with a torn labrum that required offseason surgery and nearly prevented him from returning for his final year of eligibility.