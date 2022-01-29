Aidan O’Hern started running late, but that hasn’t stopped the University of New Hampshire junior from chasing down the competition.
O’Hern joined the Concord High School cross country team in the fall of his sophomore year because, “my parents started making me do that.” Shari and Joe O’Hern just wanted to make sure their son was active and involved, but the O’Herns got much more than that. Aidan enjoyed his teammates that fall, found some success in the mile in the outdoor season, improved enough in high school to become a Division I college athlete and is now one of the stars of UNH’s cross country and track & field teams.
“He’s what I would call a developmental athlete. He’s had to work hard to improve, and he’s definitely done that,” said Robert Hoppler, UNH’s director of track & field and cross country. “He’s a strong student, a smart kid, a great athlete and he represents what the University of New Hampshire can be for young student-athletes from the state of New Hampshire and what they can become.”
Although O’Hern began running competitively later than most athletes who wind up at the D-I college level, the seed for competing in college was planted in his mind during that first season with the Concord High cross country team. That’s because he saw one of his Crimson Tide teammates, senior Jamie Wilkes, commit to UNH.
“I was like, ‘Wow, it’s possible to be a D-I college athlete coming out of Concord, New Hampshire,’” O’Hern said. “My times weren’t as good as Jamie’s, but my junior year I started to get some comparable times and that’s when I though it might be a possibility.”
O’Hern helped the Tide to NHIAA cross country titles in 2017 and 2018, continued to impress in shorter distances during the indoor and outdoor seasons and had offers from multiple D-I New England colleges before picking UNH.
“I met the coaches, saw how the team interacted with each other and it felt like home at UNH,” O’Hern said. “I could definitely see myself there for the next four years.”
After talking with his new teammates, O’Hern kept his expectations low to start his college running career and focused on adjusting academically and socially as well as athletically. He wound up posting faster times than expected that first fall running for the Wildcats, but that momentum came to an abrupt halt, like most everything else, when COVID-19 struck in the later winter of 2020.
The UNH campus shut down and O’Hern went home, but he wasn’t alone. There were five other UNH runners from Concord High in the Capital Area — Wilkes, Colin Conery, Matt Adams, Forest MacKenzie and Alex Saveliev — and the Crimson Wildcats trained in a pack.
“We would try to meet up and train together, and be safe doing it, but we’d get our training in together because it’s easy to lose motivation and train during all that time alone and not even knowing if you’re going to have a season when you come back,” O’Hern said. “So we just tried to keep each other motivated.”
They didn’t have a cross country season when they returned to UNH in the fall, but when the spring season rolled around and competitions came back, O’Hern was ready. He posted impressive times during that spring outdoor season and capped it off with a runner-up finish in the 1,500 in personal-best time of 3:50.74 at the New England Championships in May.
“He really started to emerge last spring and then he ran just a great race at New Englands,” Hoppler said. “That was a breakthrough performance.”
He may have been training for that kind of performance, but O’Hern wasn’t expecting it.
“Honestly, going into that race I wasn’t really thinking about it. We already had our conference meet and New Englands was just an end-of-the-season meet, like one last hurrah,” O’Hern said. “But it was like a three- or four-second PR and a great time for a sophomore, so I was really happy with that.”
He carried those positive feelings into a productive summer of training in Concord with the same crew he practiced with during the pandemic. There was also a new member of the training group, Brayden Kerns, who had just graduated from Concord High in 2021 and was following the well-worn track from the Capital Area to UNH to continue his running career.
“There’s always another good runner coming up in Concord,” O’Hern said. “There’s always going to be a good group there.”
Not only was O’Hern motivated by that group, he was also motivated by some of the teammates who were leaving UNH.
“Losing guys like Jamie, Aidan Sullivan, some of the other older guys on the cross country team, that was tough, but they gave me some advice on how I needed to be a leader for this cross country team,” O’Hern said. “I really took that to heart.”
That advice and the solid summer of training led to a standout cross country season for O’Hern. He was UNH’s top finisher in five of the six events he competed in, finished 18th at the New England championships and was 21st at the America East Championships, leading UNH to a fifth-place team result.
“He took his success as a track runner in the 1,500 and basically lengthened it out and improved as a cross country runner by over 40 seconds and emerged as our number one runner,” Hoppler said. “And now as we’ve gone into the winter season, he opened up with two wins in December, one in the mile and one on the 3,000, and both of them were really high-level running.”
A hamstring injury has temporarily slowed O’Hern, but he should be back by the end of the indoor season, or the start of the outdoor season at the latest. Whenever he returns, chances are good he’ll hit the ground running, and he’ll definitely do it with class.
“He’s a competitor, he’s a fighter, but most importantly he’s a gentleman,” Hoppler said. “He’s quiet, but he’s a leader, and he cares about this program. I believe it’s a privilege for the University of New Hampshire to have him on our cross country and track & field teams. I really do.”