University of New Hampshire men’s hockey junior forward Angus Crookshank has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League that will start with the 2021-22 season.
For the duration of 2020-21, Crookshank has signed an amateur tryout agreement and will report to the American Hockey League's Belleville (Ont.) Senators following a required quarantine period.
Crookshank was selected by Ottawa in the fifth round as the 126th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.
“On behalf of UNH Hockey I want to congratulate Angus,” said UNH head coach Mike Souza. “The Senators are getting a player that has an unrivaled desire to be an NHL player. Angus has been a tremendous ambassador both on and off the ice here at UNH and we are excited to have played a part in his development.”
A total of 46 Wildcats have played in the NHL, including five current players with James van Riemsdyk with Philadelphia, Trevor van Riemsdyk with Washington, Casey DeSmith with Pittsburgh, and Brett Pesce and Warren Foegele with Carolina.
Crookshank posted 35 goals and 28 assists for 63 points over 90 career games at UNH.