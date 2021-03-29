FINN CARON is supposed to be here.
The Hampton resident is a starter for the UNH field hockey team, a place she’s been familiar with since stepping on campus in 2018. Caron led the Wildcats in goals as a freshman and a sophomore.
Caron is currently tied for 10th all-time on the program’s scoring list.
Her success continues the family’s legacy in Durham. Her father, Mike, was an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team, and her mother. Catherine (Narsiff) Caron, was a two-sport star for the Wildcats. Catherine is in the UNH hall of fame as both a hockey and lacrosse goaltender. She also played on the U.S. national lacrosse team.
“She’s in the hall of fame so I get to see her picture every day when I walk by in the fieldhouse,” Finn Caron said. “I love that my parents went here, and I love that I’m carrying on the legacy.”
Finn Caron has been shining bright on the field hockey field for close to a decade. Caron was chosen to play in the Junior Olympics as an eighth-grader and won three Independent School League titles while playing at Governor’s Academy in Byfield, Mass.
For good measure, she was part of a Northeast Elite club team that finished second in the national championship three years in a row.
“I had such a great coach, Tracy Stickney, coming out of Govs,” Caron said. “She was awesome. She prepared me really well along with my club coach Chelsey Feole. I’ve kept growing, and my love for the game has kept growing too.”
Finn also had her twin sister. Sky, to push her on the field. Sky currently plays at Boston College, where she was named second-team all-ACC her sophomore year.
The sisters have played against each other twice, with Sky’s Eagles winning both matchups.
“There’s a lot of competition, but she was my safety net while playing,” Finn said. “We would always pass together. It was awesome. We were always on the same team together. Now she’s at BC, and I’m at UNH. It’s a little different but it’s fun and something to look forward to.”
UNH coach Robin Balducci said recruiting Finn was one of the easiest things she’s done while at the helm of the Wildcats. “In recruiting, it was a no brainer for us,” Balducci said. “Here’s a top kid that can come in and play and make a difference. That’s an investment we will make every single day.”
Balducci went on to say that Caron hasn’t reached her peak yet, which is hard to believe considering what she’s already accomplished at UNH.
Caron led the team with eight goals as a freshman in 2018 and led the team again with nine goals the following season. This season, which is being played this spring instead of last fall because of the pandemic, Caron is second on the team with four goals. The Wildcats are 4-4.
“She’s really just starting to come into her own at a different level,” Balducci said. “She relied on her raw talent and physicality in the beginning, and now she’s understanding the game. She’s maturing as an athlete, which is exciting.”
After UNH, Caron plans on becoming a first-grade teacher. Balducci is confident that the leadership role she has taken with the team will make her an excellent teacher in the classroom.
“She’s great at what she’s pursuing,” Balducci said. “She’s phenomenal with the kids.”