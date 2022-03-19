When it comes to the NCAA transfer portal, college basketball coaches have no choice but to take the good with the bad.
Let’s look at University of New Hampshire coach Bill Herrion, for example. Since UNH’s season ended with a loss to Binghamton in the America East tournament quarterfinals earlier this month, five UNH players have entered the transfer portal: senior Nick Guadarrama, senior Jayden Martinez, senior Qon Murphy, sophomore K.J. McClurg and sophomore Marco Foster. That’s the bad.
Each of those players can take advantage of the Division I One-Time Transfer Exception, which allows players to transfer from one Division I school to another and be eligible immediately. The transfer exception was adopted in 2018. Prior to that, players who transferred from one Division I school to another Division I program had to sit out one year before they were eligible.
Those who entered the portal plus the players whose eligibility has expired left the Wildcats with a roster of five.
“The one-year transfer rule, where you’re eligible immediately, I think that’s the major problem,” Herrion said. “In the past when you transferred you had to sit out (one year), and I think that gave a lot of people pause. ‘Do I really want to sit out a year?’ The immediate transfer has opened the door for these kids where, ‘If it’s not going my way, I’m out. I’m gone.’
“Guadarrama and Martinez, two of our players -- two of our better players -- they’re seniors. They came in as freshmen, they developed along the way for four years here. They’re going to graduate in May, so they have every right to use that fifth year, whether it’s here or at another school. The one kid who surprised us was this kid Marco Foster. We were knocked off balance with that one.
“The point is it’s leveled the playing field where no one is relying on freshmen anymore. High school kids aren’t even getting recruited. They don’t even really have a chance right now. Why take an 18-year-old kid who isn’t physically ready when you can take a kid who has two or three years of college basketball under his belt and has been in the weight room for the last three years at the school he’s been at and is physically developed? That’s the decision everyone is making right now. I’ve Zoomed with maybe three high school kids in the last two years.”
The good is that coaches can also use the portal to bolster their team, or, in some cases, rebuild it. Example: Only Maine finished below Binghamton in the 2020-21 America East standings, but Herrion noted that the 2021-22 Binghamton team featured four starters who made their way to that program by entering the transfer portal following the 2020-21 season.
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament -- March Madness -- is filled with players who wore a different Division I uniform last season.
“If there’s a positive to the portal, it’s if you lose guys, there’s a lot of other guys out there you can get and rebuild on the fly,” Herrion said. “You can go from being not very good to good much quicker than you would if you were doing it by recruiting freshman high school kids.
“Unless you’re at a high, high, high Power-5 Conference school where you’re going to get the top players in the country as freshmen -- we’re not doing that here at UNH -- this is the way of the recruiting world right now. So you either have to get in this and embrace it or get left behind.”
Many have compared the transfer portal -- and the one-year exception -- to free agency in Major League Baseball and other professional sports. Players migrate from team to team and in some cases you really can’t tell the players without a scorecard.
Herrion said UNH has used the transfer portal to bring in four players, two last year and two the year before. Because of their roster size, the Wildcats will likely be more involved with the transfer portal this year.
“It is big numbers, but we have a plan,” Herrion said. “It is good and bad. The bad is you might lose a couple guys you don’t want to lose. And I’m not gonna lie to you, that’s true in our case. On the flip side, if they go, we can go and get guys who have been in college a couple years.
“You gotta dive in. You gotta be in the deep end.”