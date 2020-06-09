Chris Lester, a captain on the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team, was named to the 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar First Team in the May 2020 edition of Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine.
The Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar program recognizes students of color who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits. Lester was feted for his athletic ability, maintaining a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least a 3.50 and being an active leader in the campus community.
“Chris Lester is as inspirational a player as I’ve been able to coach,” 15th-year head coach Bill Herrion said. “No one has put in more time and effort to get the most out of his career on the court and in the classroom while also making a profound impact on campus. We are extremely proud that Chris, a role model for all student-athletes, was deservedly honored as an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar.”
In 2019-20, Lester averaged 7.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 30 games (21 starts). The 6-foot-6 forward ranked seventh in the America East Conference in offensive rebounding (2.0/game). Lester scored a season-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting vs. Stony Brook on Feb. 8, and he posted a career-high 11 rebounds in back-to-back games against Dartmouth (Dec. 30) and at Hartford (Jan. 4). He notched his second career double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) at St. John’s on Nov. 12.
Lester’s season accolades included a berth on the America East All-Academic Team and the America East All-Defensive Team. He was a finalist for the Jim Urquhart Award, which goes to UNH’s top student-athlete of the year.
In the classroom, Lester was awarded the team’s Pat Manor Scholar-Athlete Award for boasting the highest cumulative GPA (3.79). He earned his degree in Business Administration: Finance in just three years and has a 3.91 GPA in graduate school as he pursues a master’s degree in business administration. He is a four-time member of the America East Honor Roll, two-time inductee into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, and a three-year member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).