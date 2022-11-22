Ricky Santos
UNH’s Rick Santos, conducting his first summer practice, on Tuesday was named the CAA’s coach of the year.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

University of New Hampshire head football coach Rick Santos was named CAA Football coach of the year on Tuesday to highlight a total of eight conference awards received by the Wildcats.

Junior running back Dylan Laube received three accolades. He was voted all-conference first team as a punt returner, second team as a running back and third team as a kickoff returner.