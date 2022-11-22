University of New Hampshire head football coach Rick Santos was named CAA Football coach of the year on Tuesday to highlight a total of eight conference awards received by the Wildcats.
Junior running back Dylan Laube received three accolades. He was voted all-conference first team as a punt returner, second team as a running back and third team as a kickoff returner.
Sophomore defensive ends Dylan Ruiz and Josiah Silver joined Laube on the first team, senior captain Patrick Flynn was selected to the second team on the offensive line, and grad student captain Pop Bush made the third team at safety.
UNH (8-3, 7-1 CAA) begins NCAA posteason play with a first-round game against Fordham on Saturday at noon at Wildcat Stadium in Durham.
Santos, in his first year as head coach, led UNH to an 8-3 overall record, a share of the CAA championship with a 7-1 conference record, and an at-large selection to the NCAA Division I Championship. This season marks the most wins and first playoff appearance since 2017, as well as the first CAA title since 2014. The Wildcats were picked to finish ninth in this year’s league preseason poll.
Laube leads the nation in all-purpose yards per game (179.20), is No. 4 in punt returns (15.0 yards/return), No. 11 in total touchdowns (15), No. 19 in rushing yards per game (100.00), No. 20 in rushing TDs (12) and No. 25 in rushing yards (1,000).
Ruiz is No. 5 in the nation in sacks (1.00 per game) as well as 37th in tackles for loss (1.2 per game); those numbers rank second in the CAA in sacks and fifth in tackles for loss. He has a team-leading 11 sacks and ranks second with 13.5 tackles for loss.
Silver is 15th nationally in sacks (0.77 per game and 28th in tackles for loss (1.3 per game); those numbers rank third in the CAA in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss. He leads all Wildcats with 14 tackles for loss and ranks second in sacks (8.5). Silver is fourth in both solo (27) and total (42) tackles. His other stats include three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, a blocked punt and a pass breakup.
Flynn has started 45 consecutive games overall – every New Hampshire game dating back to the 2019 season opener – and that includes all 11 games this season at left tackle.
Bush, who played in 9 of 11 regular-season games, ranks fifth on the team with 40 tackles. He is tied for third in tackles for loss (4.5) as well as third in pass breakups (four), and also has one fumble recovery this season.
UNH’s CAA Football All-Conference Team and Major Awards