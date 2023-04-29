Caroline Harvey has not yet reached the legal drinking age but she has already achieved some of the highest feats in her sport.
After winning a silver medal with the Team USA women’s hockey team at the Beijing Winter Olympics last year and before helping it take gold at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship earlier this month, Harvey became a national champion.
The 20-year-old who lived in both Salem and Pelham growing up helped the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team to its seventh NCAA national championship — the most of any program — last month.
Harvey, a freshman left-shot, offensive-minded defenseman, recorded four points (two goals, two assists) for the Badgers in the NCAA tournament, including the game-winning overtime goal in their 3-2 Frozen Four triumph over Minnesota.
For her efforts in Wisconsin’s NCAA tournament run, Harvey was named the March New Hampshire Union Leader Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the Union Leader Board of Judges.
Back in mid-January, when the Badgers were 16-7-1 overall and on a season-high five-game losing streak, Harvey said they had that playoff run in them.
“We can go far,” Harvey, who scored for Team USA in its 6-3 win over Canada in the IIHF Women’s World Championship final on April 16, told the Union Leader then. “We can win. I know we can and, obviously, our goal as a team is winning a national championship. I don’t think we’re out of the running at all. I think that we’re going to come back from this and we’re going to put up a good fight and we’re going to go all the way.”
After falling to Minnesota, 4-2, in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinal on March 3, Wisconsin (29-10-2) opened the NCAA tournament with a 9-1 regional victory over New England Women’s Hockey Alliance champion Long Island University. Harvey tallied a goal and two assists for the Badgers in the win.
The WCHA Rookie of the Year and second team American Hockey Coaches Association All-American said in January that her mindset for the rest of the season was to stay comfortable and confident and work on her defensive game.
She finished fifth on the team in points (13 goals, 26 assists) and tied with redshirt senior forward Britta Curl for second in plus-minus rating (plus-42).
“I just want to continue to be a good teammate and just make smart plays and be effective out there for our team and add to our success and help out in any way I can,” Harvey said.
Harvey helped the Badgers in a big way when they met WCHA champion Minnesota for the sixth time this past season in the Frozen Four.
No. 6 Wisconsin, which advanced to the Frozen Four with a 4-2 regional-final win over No. 3 Colgate, had a 2-1 lead on the Golden Gophers midway through the third period. No. 2 Minnesota knotted the score and forced overtime with 1:11 remaining in regulation on a goal from Madeline Wethington.
Harvey delivered the game-winning goal with 3:13 left in overtime by going top-shelf on Golden Gophers goaltender Skylar Vetter on a shot from the slot past a diving Wethington. Fellow 2022 Olympian and teammate Jesse Compher delivered the centering pass to Harvey from the near boards.
Wisconsin trailed, 1-0, entering the third period before scoring twice over the opening 7:25 of the frame, which did not surprise Harvey.
“Our team knew we were due to score,” Harvey, who tallied a season-high 14 shots in the game, told the Wisconsin athletics website. “We kept pressing on them and we were so close for so long, so it was about time we were going to put one in the net. It happened and we were able to get a couple of quick ones. Our team has so much fight in us and so much grit. We knew we were going to come back and get the job done today.”
Harvey ended her freshman campaign hoisting the national championship after Wisconsin defeated conference foe No. 1 Ohio State University, 1-0, on March 29 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota. Freshman Kirsten Simms scored the game’s lone goal with 6:32 left in the first period on an assist from classmate Claire Enright.
Harvey’s 12 goals this season were the fourth-most in program history by a defenseman and her 38 points rank eighth all-time for Wisconsin freshman skaters. Her All-American honors are the first for a Badger freshman since now-Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Meghan Hunter in 2000-01.
At the IIHF Women’s World Championship earlier this month, Harvey finished with the most points of any skater (14 on four goals and 10 assists) and was named the tournament’s best defender.
“Once she steps on the ice, she belongs there,” Compher told the Wisconsin athletics website. “She’s definitely one of those girls who was just born with it. At the same time, she works harder than anyone I know.”
Other athletes considered for the March award were Bedford High School boys basketball player Luke Soden, Kennett High School girls basketball player Kaylee McLellan, Bishop Guertin High School girls basketball player Brooke Paquette, Pelham High School boys basketball player Zach James, Great Bay Community College men’s basketball player Kingsley Breen, Bishop Guertin boys hockey player Logan Vogel, Bishop Guertin girls hockey player Jenna Lynch and Southern New Hampshire University women’s lacrosse player Shelby Cole.
Soden, a junior guard, averaged 28.3 points per game over Bedford’s three-game NHIAA Division I playoff run to its first state championship.
McLellan, a senior guard, made two game-winning free throws with no time on the clock in the NHIAA Division II final and averaged 13.8 points, 2.8 steals, 2.8 rebounds and two steals over Kennett’s 4-0 playoff run to the state title.
Paquette, a senior guard, averaged 18 points per game over Bishop Guertin’s three-game playoff run to its second straight NHIAA Division I championship and 21-0 season. In the Cardinals’ 51-45 win over Bedford in the Division I final, Paquette scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds. The All-Division I First Team selection was held to two points in both the second and third quarters before erupting for 14 as BG outscored Bedford 23-7 over the final eight minutes to secure the comeback win.
James, a junior forward, averaged 28 points and finished 10 total points shy of tying the Division II boys tournament scoring record (122) as he helped Pelham win four playoff games to capture its first state title since taking the D-III crown in 2016.
Breen, a freshman guard from Dover, averaged 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals over Great Bay’s six March games, including its three-game run to the USCAA Division 2 Small College National Championship semifinals.
Vogel, a senior forward, recorded three goals and three assists over BG’s three NHIAA Division I tournament games en route to the state title. The All-Division I Second Team member’s third postseason goal was the game-winning, penalty-shot goal in overtime of BG’s 4-3 triumph over Bedford in the D-I final on March 11.
Lynch, a senior forward, tallied five goals and two assists over BG’s NHIAA girls hockey tournament semifinals and final victories last month. She scored five goals in the Cardinals’ 8-1 semifinal win over Bishop Brady/Trinity/Londonderry and added two assists in their 3-2 triumph over Oyster River/Portsmouth in the title game.
Cole, a junior attacker from Gilford, notched 28 goals and nine assists, including her 100th career point, over a 5-2 March campaign for SNHU.
