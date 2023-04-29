Caroline Harvey

The University of Wisconsin’s Caroline Harvey celebrates a goal during this past season.

 MEG KELLY/UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN ATHLETICS

Caroline Harvey has not yet reached the legal drinking age but she has already achieved some of the highest feats in her sport.

After winning a silver medal with the Team USA women’s hockey team at the Beijing Winter Olympics last year and before helping it take gold at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship earlier this month, Harvey became a national champion.

Previous 2023 winners: January, Brooks Craigue, Concord (hockey); February, Aidan Cox, Northwood (indoor track).

To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter “Athlete of the Month” in the subject line.