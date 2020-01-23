Lexie Hamilton is a member of the Colby-Sawyer College women’s basketball team’s 1,000-point club but her focus has always been on making assists over baskets.
The senior point guard from Sunapee collected plenty of both over the Chargers’ 4-2 non-conference December campaign.
Hamilton averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists last month, earning the December Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month award from the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
“Teams know in their scouting report that I just assist people,” Hamilton said. “Watching film, teams know I’m not much of a scorer but I can be if my teammates do a great job putting the ball in the hoop. It opens up more for me. We’re a harder team to beat when you have to stop all five instead of just one or two of us.”
Over Colby-Sawyer’s four December victories, Hamilton was one of at least three Chargers to post double-digit scoring outputs.
Classmate and fellow captain Tianna Sugars led Colby-Sawyer in scoring in all but one game last month: its 72-65 triumph over Middlebury in which Hamilton posted a month-high 19 points alongside eight rebounds and three assists. Caitlin Boucher, a freshman guard from Swanzey, logged at least 10 points in three of Colby-Sawyer’s four December victories.
While it was a non-conference game, Hamilton, a tri-captain, said the Chargers’ home victory over Middlebury Dec. 7 was an important one. It marked Colby-Sawyer’s fourth straight win and first over the Panthers since 2013. It was also Middlebury’s first loss of the season. Like Hamilton, Middlebury’s sixth-year coach, KJ Krasco, is a member of Colby-Sawyer’s 1,000-point club and played for 26th-year Chargers coach George Martin.
“That was huge for us,” Hamilton said. “It even meant a lot to our coach...It’s usually a tough game for us to pick up on the road or at home. To get that win and keep the ball rolling, keep the win streak going was huge for us to know we can compete with a team like Middlebury.”
Hamilton, Colby-Sawyer’s all-time assists leader, followed her performance against Middlebury with a near-double-double in the Chargers’ 70-57 win at Northern Vermont-Lyndon Dec. 10, posting 14 points and nine assists. She nearly had a triple-double in her next game, logging 14 points, a month-high 11 assists and eight rebounds in Colby-Sawyer’s 67-64 win at former North Atlantic Conference rival Castleton University Dec. 13.
Castleton’s leading scorer, Brooke Raiche (12 points), missed what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds remaining.
Hamilton, Sugars (game-high 23 points), Boucher (12 points) and Joslin Wainwright (11 points) had double-digit outings in the win.
That victory proved to Hamilton that even though Colby-Sawyer has nine freshmen and five upperclassmen on its 14-player roster, it can be a serious contender for the Great Northeast Atlantic Conference title.
“I remember after the buzzer went off, I thought we were ready,” Hamilton said. “I know as a captain watching the team play as hard as they did, in my mind, I knew we could be a top dog and a top seed in our conference.”
The win over Castleton, which now competes in the Little East Conference, marked the Chargers’ sixth straight and moved them to 9-1 on the year. Colby-Sawyer ended the month by falling to then-No. 19 Loras College, 72-42, and Oneonta, 43-36, in the Puerto Rico Clasico Tournament but Hamilton said experiencing those defeats were crucial for the team.
Hamilton said the loss to Loras was a needed “heat check” to show the Chargers they are not unbeatable and the Oneonta setback displayed the importance of keeping composure and taking care of the ball. The Chargers made 21 turnovers against Oneonta, which ended the game on a 14-0 run.
When Colby-Sawyer entered the holiday break, Hamilton felt good about her performance through the team’s first 12 games. She scored when called upon, improved her rebound game and continued to be the offense’s main facilitator.
“I felt like I was doing what I do best...making my teammates the most successful they could be,” Hamilton said.
Other athletes considered for the December honor were Exeter High School boys’ basketball player Mike Leonard, Manchester Memorial High School girls’ basketball player Lyric Grumblatt, Plymouth State University men’s basketball player Jaylen LeRoy, University of New Hampshire women’s basketball player Amanda Torres, Concord High School boys’ hockey player Tyler Coskren and Yale men’s hockey player Justin Pearson.
Leonard, a senior, averaged 18.7 points per game over the Blue Hawks’ three victories en route to winning their second consecutive Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament title last month, earning the MVP award. Grumblatt, a senior, averaged 16.5 points over Memorial’s season-opening win over Dover and three victories en route to winning the Doug Chandler Christmas Tournament title last month.
LeRoy, a senior guard from Manchester, averaged 19.7 points per game over Plymouth State’s 1-2 December campaign. Torres, a junior guard from Hudson, averaged 9.8 points and 3.1 rebounds for UNH over its 1-5 December run.
Coskren, a sophomore forward, recorded two power-play goals and three assists over Concord’s 2-0 start to the regular season. He then tallied four goals and five assists over the Crimson Tide’s 4-0 march to the Brian C. Stone Memorial Hockey Tournament championship.
