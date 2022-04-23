GEO BAKER experienced many emotions over his last month as a college basketball player.
The fifth-year senior guard from Derry and his Rutgers University teammates felt like their backs were against the wall before winning their final two regular-season games. Baker was elated when the Scarlet Knights then earned the No. 4 seed and their first double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament since joining the conference in 2014.
His abundance of nerves while waiting to learn if Rutgers would qualify for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday led to a lot of stress eating. “It was bad,” Baker said.
When Baker walked off the court for the last time in a Rutgers jersey alongside his fellow seniors, Caleb McConnell and Ron Harper Jr., he was sad but had no regrets.
Baker ended his memorable Rutgers career by averaging 15.3 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals over the Scarlet Knights’ final four games of the season, including their 89-87 double-overtime loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Those efforts earned him the March Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month award from the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
“I think back to the year before, when we lost to Houston in the Round of 32, and we had a lot of regrets about that game,” Baker said. “We felt like there was more we could’ve done throughout the whole season. It wasn’t even just about that game. This year after that Notre Dame game we were of course sad but afterwards, once we collected our feelings, we all said we had no regrets. We played our heart out.”
Rutgers began its March run by concluding its regular-season campaign with conference victories over Indiana and Penn State. Baker recorded 13 points, three assists and two rebounds in the Scarlet Knights’ 66-63 win at Indiana and had six points and five assists in their 59-58 home win over Penn State on senior night.
After the Penn State game, Baker, McConnell and Harper addressed the Rutgers fans, thanking them for their support as the trio helped build up the Rutgers program. The Scarlet Knights went 15-19 when Baker, McConnell and Harper were freshmen, qualified for their first NCAA Tournament since 1991 last year and posted their third consecutive winning season this year (18-14).
Baker, who attended Pinkerton Academy of Derry and Proctor Academy of Andover, finished his Rutgers career ranked second in assists (496), fourth in steals (180) and fifth in 3-pointers (237) in program history.
Baker said he does not remember Rutgers ever doing something like the address, which was impromptu, where players just talked with the fans after a game.
“These fans stuck it out with us,” Baker said. “They saw us grow into what we became. ... This journey wasn’t just the team. It was the whole fan base, the whole Rutgers family that made that journey together so it was super special.”
Baker said he played with a chip on his shoulder in what he knew could have been his last college game — an 84-74 Big Ten quarterfinal loss to Iowa.
The Hawkeyes did not trail after taking a 20-19 lead with 9:24 left in the first half. Baker, who led the Scarlet Knights with 23 points alongside three steals and three rebounds, said his team played well but did not make enough stops or play its trademark defensive, gritty style.
After a nerve and food-filled Selection Sunday for Baker, the All-Big Ten Third Team selection said he and his teammates were laser focused as they prepared for Notre Dame.
Against the Fighting Irish, Baker scored the last nine Rutgers points in regulation, including his mid-range jump shot that tied the game at 69-69 and forced overtime. Baker’s game-tying basket came on a designed isolation play with 1:46 remaining in the second half.
“I didn’t even really shoot the ball that well. ... But I’ve kind of been that type of guy my whole career,” Baker said, “where it’s the end of the game and the team feels we need a play, they usually draw something up for me to get that mid-range jumper.”
Baker, who finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, assisted on Harper Jr.’s 3-pointer that tied the game at 87-87 with 22 seconds left in double overtime. Notre Dame answered with a putback, buzzer-beating layup from Paul Atkinson Jr.
“That was painful at the time,” Baker said of the Notre Dame loss. “Being in the locker room with everybody, everybody was just crying, letting it out. It was tough but at the same time it reemphasized that bond that we all had.”
Baker said he is still trying to decide what is next for him basketball-wise, but he knows he wants to stay involved in college athletics by helping Rutgers players learn how to profit from their name, image and likeness. Baker was an outspoken member of the movement that pushed for the NCAA to allow student-athletes to do so.
The NCAA adopted an interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy for student-athletes last summer.
“In basketball, I just want to be remembered as a winner. ... and I feel that we did a good job of that,” Baker said. “Off the court, I think I’m just known for being vocal and trying to do things that people don’t really think about when they think of college sports — just the business side of it. At the end of the day, student-athletes are people and they deserve to be treated like people.”
Other athletes considered for the March honor were University of New Hampshire women’s lacrosse player Mackenzie MacEachern, Southern New Hampshire University women’s lacrosse player Shelby Cole, Southern New Hampshire University baseball player Trevor Anibal, Saint Anselm College baseball player Kyle Maurice, Rhode Island College baseball player Dan Trzepacz, Concord Christian Academy girls basketball player Lilli Carlile and Concord High School boys hockey player Tyler Coskren.
MacEachern, a sophomore midfielder from Bedford, recorded 19 goals, four assists, nine ground balls, 24 draw controls and caused eight turnovers over a 5-1 March run for UNH. Cole, a sophomore midfielder from Gilford, registered 17 goals, nine assists, 15 ground balls and 17 draw controls and caused seven turnovers over a 4-2 March campaign for SNHU.
Anibal, a sophomore relief pitcher from Bedford, did not allow an earned run, allowed six hits and two walks and struck out 23 batters over 12 ⅔ innings for SNHU last month. Maurice, a senior from Exeter, batted .338 with five home runs, 15 RBIs, 18 runs scored, seven walks and a steal over an 8-9 March campaign for Saint Anselm. Trzepacz, a freshman from Mont Vernon, batted .385 with two home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs scored, nine walks and three stolen bases over a 10-5-1 start to the season for Rhode Island College.
Carlile, a freshman, scored a combined 30 points over Concord Christian’s NHIAA Division IV semifinal and finals victories last month to complete a 22-0 season.
Coskren, a senior forward, recorded three goals and two assists over Concord’s NHIAA Division I quarterfinal and semifinal victories on the Crimson Tide’s way to the Division I title last month.
.
Previous 2022 winners: January, Jackson Marshall, Hooksett (basketball); February, Brooke Paquette, Hudson (basketball).
To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter “Athlete of the Month” in the subject line.