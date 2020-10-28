Hunter Long and the rest of the Boston College football team practiced in the preseason as normally as possible with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but there was still a collective concern about the fall campaign.
When Long, a redshirt junior tight end from Exeter, finally took the field with his teammates last month, he turned in two impactful performances that helped the Eagles to a 2-0 start.
Long hauled in 16 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns over Boston College’s first two games, which earned him the September Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month award, as selected by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
Under new coach Jeff Hafley, Boston College opened the season with a 26-6 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Duke on Sept. 19. As the Eagles made the trip to Durham, N.C., Long said there was loads of excitement within the team.
“We waited so long and had done so much to get to that point,” Long said. “We didn’t know if we would be playing a month and a half earlier … It felt so good to be out there.”
The Eagles led, 7-6, at halftime before scoring on four of their final six drives and shutting Duke out in the second half.
Long caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec with 2:39 remaining in the third quarter to build a 16-6 Eagles advantage. Jurkovec, who transferred to BC this year from Notre Dame, rolled left and avoided a sack before finding Long in the back of the end zone.
Long finished with a then-career-high seven receptions for 93 yards.
Long, out of Exeter High and Deerfield (Mass.) Academy, credited the Eagles’ second-half offensive performance against Duke to the unit starting to play together.
“With the new offense, a bunch of new guys, a new staff, it takes time for stuff to come together,” Long said. “We were all buying into the system. We bought into what we were doing. Once it started clicking, you saw how beautiful and explosive this offense can be.”
BC followed up its win over the Blue Devils with a last-second comeback 24-21 home victory over Texas State on Sept. 26.
The Bobcats led, 21-7, with 6:49 left in the third quarter. Then the Eagles began their comeback.
Jurkovec ran in a 3-yard score with 12 seconds left in the third quarter to help BC trim the Bobcats’ lead to 21-14. He then tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Long with 1:11 remaining, and Aaron Boumerhi’s ensuing point-after kick knotted the score.
After Texas State went three-and-out, the Eagles offense drove 49 yards on six plays to set up Boumerhi’s game-winning 36-yard field goal that came with three seconds left. Long had two catches for 18 yards on the final drive and finished with both a team- and career-high nine receptions for 81 yards.
“After the drive before that, we knew we couldn’t be stopped,” Long said. “It didn’t matter how much time was on the clock. We work on that situation in practice all the time ...We knew what plays we were going to call. We knew how to execute it. We were just out there having fun.
“We believed we could do anything after that (win).”
Long said the Eagles’ coaching staff has helped him improve every aspect of his game and he and Jurkovec quickly built chemistry, both of which led to his September success.
Those opening two victories also showed the Eagles (4-2) what they are capable of when all three units — offense, defense and special teams — are performing well.
“The first two games, you saw glimpses of what every side of the ball can do,” Long said. “When all phases come together, we’re pretty much unstoppable.”
The Eagles are scheduled to visit No. 1 Clemson on Saturday at noon.
Other athletes considered for the September honor were Manchester Central girls soccer player Erin Flurey, Plymouth Regional High School girls soccer player Sam Meier, Trinity of Manchester boys soccer player Nate Shipman, Concord High School field hockey player Rhyden Wheldon, Nashua North golfer Bryce Zimmerman and Hollis/Brookline volleyball player Hanna Close.
Flurey, a senior forward, recorded nine goals and four assists over Central’s 3-0 start to the season. Meier, a senior midfielder from Holderness, logged five goals in Plymouth’s two September victories over Kennett of Conway.
Shipman, a sophomore forward from Manchester, tallied seven goals and three assists over Trinity’s 5-0 start to the season.
Wheldon, a junior goalie, made eight saves over three games en route to five shutout performances over Concord’s 5-0 start to the season.
Zimmerman, a senior, placed first overall in each of North’s five September matches.
Close, a senior, registered a combined 17 kills over Hollis/Brookline’s 2-0 start to the season.
Previous 2020 winners: January, Kelly Walsh, Goffstown (basketball); February, Joe Cleary, Plymouth (wrestling).
To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter “Athlete of the Month” in the subject line.
Athlete of the Month recipients are honored at the annual Leaders: A Celebration of Sports Champions event held in February.