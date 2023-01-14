Eva Hodgson jokes that her University of North Carolina women’s basketball teammates say that she doesn’t shut up.
Through encouraging her teammates, going over plays in practice and providing leadership as a second-year captain, the Rindge resident says her voice is, in fact, at the center of what she brings to the Tar Heels.
Hodgson, a 5-foot-10, redshirt senior guard and second-year transfer from William & Mary, also led North Carolina with her talent on the court last month.
The New Hampton School graduate averaged 12.8 points, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 rebounds over a 3-3 December run for the Tar Heels. Those numbers earned Hodgson the Union Leader Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED December Athlete of the Month award from the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
In her first season as a starter at North Carolina, Hodgson tries to bring the same energy and leadership she did coming off the bench last season, she says, while looking to shoot more and help get her teammates open.
“For me, it’s leaning into whatever the team needs at any given moment,” Hodgson says.
In the Tar Heels’ 99-67 home triumph over Wofford College on Dec. 11, Hodgson was a scorer. She tallied a month-high 20 points and tied her career-high with five 3-pointers alongside six assists, four steals and two rebounds.
The Wofford victory was part of a three-game, nonconference winning streak that North Carolina took into the holiday break. The Tar Heels, who are coached by Amherst native Courtney Banghart, were 9-1 at the break but Hodgson said they knew they were entering the hardest part of their season — ACC play.
Hodgson’s message to her teammates before the break was to reflect on the season so far and think about how to build on that in between enjoying time at home with family.
“Nonconference is basically its separate season,” Hodgson said. “So we’ve got to just keep moving and keep adjusting and keep learning and keep making tweaks because once we get into the ACC, you’re playing against the best players in the country and you have to be able to have made adjustments through nonconference in order to be prepared to play at the highest level.”
Hodgson says she felt good about her individual performance over the first 10 games of her final college basketball season. She immediately felt comfortable in her new starting role, her teammates knew how to play to her strengths on the court and she provided a unique outlook to the starting lineup.
“We have four juniors starting right now (Deja Kelly, Kennedy Todd-Williams, Alysa Ustby and Anya Poole) and most of them started last year as well, so that’s all they’ve known,” Hodgson said. “For me, I bring a different perspective because I did come off the bench last year and I’m able to kind of mend the two sides of it. There’s the bench, which you have to bring energy, you have to be fully engaged the entire time and it’s a different kind of difficult than being on the court, where it’s more (a) physical and mental side of it.
“I really just brought that maturity side of it and allow my voice to carry and to be present through the adversity.”
Starting with the Wofford win, Hodgson had double-digit scoring outings in each of North Carolina’s final four December games. She provided 16 points in the Tar Heels’ 89-47 victory over South Carolina-Upstate on Dec. 16, 13 in their 76-68 loss to Michigan on Dec. 20 and 12 (with a month-high seven assists) in their 78-71 ACC-opener loss to Florida State on Dec. 29.
North Carolina also lost its next two conference games by single-digit differences: 68-65 at Virginia Tech on New Year’s Day and 62-58 at Miami on Jan. 5.
Hodgson said those three close setbacks to start conference play benefited the No. 22 Tar Heels in their ACC victories over Notre Dame (60-50) and Virginia (70-59) last week.
“Being able to make better decisions and make every possession more impactful was really important for us and we’ve seen that play out in some of our recent games,” Hodgson said. “We’ve been able to swing the tide and swing the energy in our favor because of a few specific plays that we were able to capitalize on, which we weren’t in those first three games of ACC.”
Whether her shots are falling like they were at the end of last month or she is in a scoring drought like she is now, Hodgson strives to always be at her best in the areas she can control: her energy, how she uses her voice, how she treats her teammates and the passion with which she plays.
“If I’m able to just be the voice and not be shooting well, then that’s what I’ll do,” said Hodgson, who did not score in North Carolina’s wins over Notre Dame and Virginia. “I will literally do whatever the team needs me to.”
Other athletes considered for the December award were Plymouth State University women’s basketball player Sophie George, Pinkerton Academy girls basketball player Elizabeth Lavoie, Exeter High School girls basketball player Emma Smith and University of New Hampshire men’s hockey player Cy LeClerc.
George, a freshman guard from Meredith, averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists and received Little East Conference player of the week honors three straight weeks over a 1-4 December campaign for Plymouth State.
Lavoie, a junior guard, averaged 20.8 points over Pinkerton’s 3-0 start to the NHIAA Division I season and 3-0 run through the Londonderry Holiday Tournament last month.
Smith, a senior guard, averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 steals and 4.3 rebounds over Exeter’s 3-1 start to the NHIAA Division I season.
LeClerc, a freshman forward, recorded six assists over a 1-5 December campaign for UNH.
