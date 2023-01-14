North Carolina Tar Heels vs Virginia Tech Hokies

Eva Hodgson jokes that her University of North Carolina women’s basketball teammates say that she doesn’t shut up.

Through encouraging her teammates, going over plays in practice and providing leadership as a second-year captain, the Rindge resident says her voice is, in fact, at the center of what she brings to the Tar Heels.

