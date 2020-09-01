President Donald Trump touted a productive phone call with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, continuing his mission to get the conference to return to the field this season.
"Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football," Trump said in a tweet. "Would be good (great!) for everyone -- Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!"
Trump, who called for the Big Ten to play football in a tweet Sunday, expanded on his latest Twitter post in comments to pool reporters before boarding Air Force One to travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday.
The Big Ten released a statement confirming the phone call between Warren and the president.
Meanwhile, USA Today's Dan Wolken reported that the Big Ten isn't close to a return.