Chris Paul led six Hawks in double-figures in Saint Anselm's 93-79 win over Saint Rose in Northeast-10 men's basketball Wednesday night in Albany. N.Y.
Gustav Suhr-Jessen scored 17, Tyler Arbuckle had 16, Danny Evans added 14, Miles Tention scored 11 and Alonzo Jackson had 10 for the Hawks (11-8, 7-5 NE-10), who shot 50 percent (30 for 60) from the field. Paul also contributed 10 rebounds.
Colby-Sawyer 90, Norwich 63: In New London, senior Dana Bean of Franklin led all players with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He added seven rebounds and four assists. Bean moved into sixth on the all-time scoring list with 1,550 points and is tied for third in career rebounds with 836. First-year Omar Boone finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Senior Patrick Coffey chipped in 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Sophomore Terrence Harvey Jr. contributed 14 points, a career-high nine assists and four steals.
Women's basketball
Saint Anselm 79, Saint Rose 47: In Albany, N.Y., Shannon Ryan had a game-high 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Peyton Steinman had 20 points to lead the Hawks (14-4, 10-2 NE_10). Sara Messler scored 14.
Franklin Pierce 69, Pace 59: In Pleasantville, N.Y., Lisa Sulejmani scored a career and game-high 22 points as the Ravens never trailed. With the win, the Ravens move to 9-10 overall and 3-9 NE10.
Sulejmani recorded the first 20-plus point game of her career and has scored in double digits three times in past four games. The Ravens guard was 7-of-15 (46.7%) from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the line with one triple, a contest-best six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Izzy Lipinski added 15 points also on 7-of-15 (46.7%) shooting. She secured a team-high tying six rebounds with four assists, two steals and two blocks. Sophia Holmes chipped in 12 points with four rebounds while Rylee Skinner added 11 points , six rebounds – four offensive, and a match-high three steals.
Colby-Sawyer 58, Emmanuel 52: In New London, Joslin Wainwright of Plainfield led the Chargers with 19 points and tied a career-high with 11 rebounds. Senior Lexie Hamilton of Sunapee finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Pine Manor 56, Plymouth State 47: In Plymouth, freshman Autumn Nelson of Weare recorded her first career double-double in the Panthers' loss. Plymouth State drops to 4-14, while the Gators move to 5-9.