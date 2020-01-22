Eamonnn Joyce went 5-for-8 from 3-point range as part of a 34-point night that helped Southern New Hampshire University beat American International 88-81 in Northeast-10 men's basketball on Wednesday night at the SNHU Fieldhouse.
Joyce added 16 rebounds in a monster game for the Penmen (10-8, 3-7 NE-10), who went into the halftime bream tied at 38.
Michael Almonacy lad 10 points and Corry Long added 12 for SNHU.
Branislav Terzic led the Yellow Jackets (6-13, 2-6 NE-10) with 22 points. Zekiah Owens scored 14, Logan Santiago scored 13 and Jordan Vidal had 10.
New Haven 80, Saint Anselm 73: In West Haven, Conn., senior Danny Evans scored at least 20 points for the second consecutive contest, logging 22 against the Chargers. Junior Chris Paul posted 18 points with 10 from classmate Gustav Suhr-Jessen. Sophomore Miles Tention posted nine points with six rebounds.
Saint Anselm fell to 10-7 overall on the year and to 6-4 against Northeast-10 Conference foes. New Haven evened its overall record at 8-8, improving to 6-4 versus the league.
Plymouth State 68, UMass Boston 59: In Plymouth, juniors Devin Cooper and Gerald Fleming each recorded double-doubles and Plymouth State erased a 13-point first half deficit.
Cooper went for 17 points and 17 rebounds, while Fleming added 13 points and 11 boards as the surging Panthers improved to 4-1 over their last five games. Plymouth State relied on its interior strength to outscore the Beacons 42-22 in the paint and the Panthers owned a 52-36 edge on the boards to pick up the LEC win.
Plymouth State trailed by as many as 13 midway through the first half, but trimmed the deficit to just two, 28-26, at the half. Cooper scored seven straight points as PSU pulled ahead, 31-30, 2:42 into the second half and Plymouth State led the rest of the way.
Plymouth State, riding a three-game winning streak, improves to 9-7 overall and evens its conference mark at 4-4. UMass Boston drops to 11-6 and 5-3 in the Little East.
Women's basketball
Saint Anselm 58, New Haven 50: In New Haven, Conn., Shannon Ryan scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Saint Anselm College women’s basketball team beat New Haven 58-50 on the road Wednesday night.
Saint Anselm moved to 12-4 overall (8-2 Northeast-10) with the victory. Junior Peyton Steinman added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hawks, who received an 11-point performance from junior Grace Guachione.
SNHU 63, AIC 54: In Manchester, sophomore Jenna Roche and senior Victoria Dean scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Southern New Hampshire to victory at the Stan Spirou Field House.
SNHU (11-7, 4-6 NE10) led by one point 40 seconds into the fourth quarter, but used a 14-4 spurt to take its largest lead of the contest (58-47) with 1:29 to play.
UMass Boston 67, Plymouth State 48: In Plymouth, freshman Sarah Sweet netted a career-high 11 points in the Panthers’ loss in a Little East Conference game
Sweet came off the bench to match a team high with her 11 points. Senior Chenysse Hill also scored 11, while junior Elizabeth McLaughlin of Melvin Village added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Women’s hockey
Saint Anselm: Freshman goalie Caroline Kukas was selected as the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) Rookie of the Week on Wednesday, earning the award for the second time in the 2019-20 campaign.
Kukas had a 1-0-1 weekand boasts a 5-0-1 record. She earned 28 saves in a 0-0 tie against Saint Michael’s where she recorded her third career shutout. Kukas finished the week with a 25-save performance in a 2-1 victory over Colby, who received votes in the latest Division III poll.
To date, Kukas has a 1.09 goals-against average through seven games played while also recording a .954 save percentage. Kukas was named NEWHA Rookie of the Week on Jan. 7 and earned league’s Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 29.