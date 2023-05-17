Welch

SNHU’s George Welch, of Derry, has been effective in his role as a reliever.

 Jim Stankiewicz

IT’S NOT OFTEN you see a starting pitcher with a 5-0 record move to the bullpen, but that’s what happened to Southern New Hampshire University’s George Welch last month.

Welch, a Derry resident, was 5-0 in late April when he offered to become a reliever. It wasn’t a new role for Welch, who was a closer for the Futures Collegiate Baseball League’s Nashua Silver Knights last summer, when he also pitched in relief for the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League.