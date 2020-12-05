Taylor Soule was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Most Improved Player following her sophomore season with the Boston College women’s basketball team. Based on early results, she might be a candidate to win that award again after this season.
Soule, a 5-foot-11 junior forward from West Lebanon, entered the week ranked 18th nationally in scoring (25.5 points per game) and 22nd in rebounding (12.5 rebounds per game). She was named the ACC Player of the Week on Monday for her performance in victories over UNH and UMass.
After opening the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds in an 80-44 win against UNH, Soule tied her career high by scoring 29 points in a 90-82 overtime victory against UMass. She also grabbed 13 rebounds against the Minutemen.
The only thing that’s slowed Soule this season is foul trouble, which limited her to 23 minutes of playing time in Wednesday’s 58-46 victory over Providence. She finished that game with nine points, eight rebounds and four personal fouls.
“My teammates stepped up and we got the win, and that was the most important part,” Soule said. “I was proud of them.”
After Soule averaged 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds in 32 games last season, BC coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee asked Soule to expand her game by working on her mid-range jumper in the offseason. Bernabei-McNamee said she didn’t want defenders to sag off Soule and be able to help elsewhere when she was 15 feet or more from the basket.
“For her right now, a 15-footer might as well be a layup,” Bernabei-McNamee said during BC’s media day last month. “She really took that to heart and worked hard over the summer, so I’m very proud of her and her ability to take that next step in her game. That’s what it was. Her ability to hit that mid-range outside shot.”
Soule, who played at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden before beginning her college career, said she didn’t put up a fight when Bernabei-McNamee asked her to improve her mid-range jump shot.
“That’s definitely where my focus (was) over the summer and all the way until right now,” she said.
BC made a coaching change shortly after Soule committed to the Eagles. Bernabei-McNamee was hired from the University of Albany, where she tried to recruit Soule. That familiarity was among the reasons Soule remained committed to BC after former coach Erik Johnson resigned in 2018. UNH and Providence were among schools she considered while she was being recruited at KUA.
“There was no reason I wanted to leave (BC),” Soule explained. “I liked the (new) coaching staff and I was already getting to know the girls in my class. I was definitely excited to stay with the group I had chosen to be with from the beginning.”
Soule played in 29 games (20 starts) as a freshman, when she averaged 21.8 minutes, 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She scored in double figures nine times that season.
Soule averaged 27.5 minutes, 7.7 rebounds and 14.5 points in 32 games (29 starts) as a sophomore. She led the team in points scored (465), rebounds (245), double-doubles (10) and both free throws made and attempted (139 of 193).
Soule, a communications major, said improved footwork and more patience were some of the reasons she was able to show significant improvement as a sophomore.
“I’ve always had a really quick first step, but you have to slow down the defender first before you can get past them, so taking that deep breath when I get the ball instead of just putting the ball down right away,” she said. “That’s the reason I traveled so much as a freshman, because I wasn’t taking that extra second. The game slowing down for me was the big reason I had success last season.”
Following Wednesday’s game against Providence, Bernabei-McNamee called Soule the team’s “glue player.”
“Especially on the defensive end because she is such a good defender, and when she is not out there sometimes I’ve noticed when we’ve had scrimmages and things just with us we tend to really fall off on the defensive end,” Bernabei-McNamee said.
BC (3-0) will attempt to remain unbeaten when it plays UMass-Lowell at home today.
The Eagles will begin ACC play Wednesday when they travel to Georgia Tech.
Soule said after this season she’ll focus on improving areas of her game other than scoring. The goal is to avoid being a one-dimensional player.
“It will definitely be my ball-handling and passing abilities, so maybe when I’m not having a great scoring game I can help my teammates score a little bit more by getting them the ball,” she said. “Definitely work on my inside post passes … just little things that will help me be an all-around better player.”