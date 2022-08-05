NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren (left) with Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (right) during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day spoke with the media Thursday following Ohio State football’s first day of fall camp.

Here’s everything the Manchester, N.H., native talked about as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season: