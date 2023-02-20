Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposed $8 million state investment in the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center will be used to renovate the locker rooms and build two new areas underneath the rink, UNH Director of Athletics Allison Rich said.

Rich said the $8 million, along with an additional amount — at least $8 million the university is looking to raise through private donations — will be used to renovate the home and visiting locker rooms for the men’s and women’s hockey teams and to build both a new study and strength and conditioning area for student-athletes.