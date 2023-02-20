Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposed $8 million state investment in the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center will be used to renovate the locker rooms and build two new areas underneath the rink, UNH Director of Athletics Allison Rich said.
Rich said the $8 million, along with an additional amount — at least $8 million the university is looking to raise through private donations — will be used to renovate the home and visiting locker rooms for the men’s and women’s hockey teams and to build both a new study and strength and conditioning area for student-athletes.
The study and nutrition area will provide a place for student-athletes to do schoolwork and grab a healthy snack in between film sessions or practices, Rich said.
The Whittemore Center’s new strength and conditioning area will be open to all student-athletes but it will be most convenient for hockey and field hockey players, Rich said. Players on those teams spend most of their time in or around the Whittemore Center but currently have to cross the street to the field house to use its strength and conditioning area, she said.
“We consider ourselves to be the front porch of the university and a lot of people hear about the university first through athletics,” Rich said, “so we try to make everybody proud — our community, our alumni, our donors, everybody — in terms of what we’re doing. We’re really excited to move forward with this project.”
UNH men’s hockey coach Mike Souza said he cannot put into words how helpful these upgrades will be for his program, especially from a recruiting standpoint.
“I think you got a firsthand experience of what our facility, our fan base is like over the weekend,” Souza said after UNH’s scoreless tie with rival Maine last Saturday — the second of two sellout overtime home games against the Black Bears. “But we’ve fallen behind our competitors in what we have to offer our student-athletes in the back of the house, so to speak. For me, it’s about recruitment, retention and development. In order to do those things, we need to make the necessary upgrades and I’m just so grateful for Gov. Sununu’s willingness to help us.”
The arena’s HVAC and sound systems will also be updated using entirely university funds, Rich said.
The HVAC and locker room renovations and building the strength and conditioning and study areas do not yet have a timetable for completion but Rich said they will begin as soon as they possibly can.
The sound system will be updated this spring after the hockey season. It was scheduled to be updated when the university shrunk the rink surface last offseason but was delayed due to supply chain issues.
The university will have invested about $13 million total between shrinking the rink and updating the glass and boards last year and updating the sound and HVAC systems, Rich said.
The rink hosted its first game on Nov. 10, 1995, when UNH beat Boston University, 6-5.