After a two-year, pandemic-caused delay, the University of New Hampshire has begun shrinking the ice surface inside the Whittemore Center.
Renovations, including reducing the arena’s Olympic-size 200-by-100 feet sheet to 200-by-90 feet, started three weeks ago
“We’re full-bore ahead, as they say,” said UNH athletic director Marty Scarano, who is retiring from his position in September after 22 years on the job.
Along with reducing the width of the ice, the $6 million renovations also include installing new glass, more forgiving NHL-style boards and a new sound system. The arena’s ice compressors were upgraded two years ago.
The project, which is entirely institution-funded and was originally projected to cost $4.6 million in 2020, is set to be completed by the end of August, Scarano said.
By next college hockey season, the University of Alaska (Fairbanks), Minnesota, Northern Michigan and St. Cloud State will be the only Division I teams that play their home games on Olympic-size sheets.
The Lake Placid Olympic Center in New York is also currently renovating its facilities, including installing the capability of moving its boards so games can be played at either NHL or Olympic-size dimensions.
Scarano said there were back-and-forth discussions about reducing the size of the ice surface at the arena know locally as “The Whitt.” The decision was made, Scarano said, through conversations with UNH men’s hockey coach Mike Souza and women’s hockey coach Hilary Witt as well as hockey colleagues across the country.
“There is an inertia for some people to move to 85 feet but 90-93 feet is the sweet spot and I think that’s where everyone’s going to end up,” Scarano said, “so we would have been absolutely foolish not to have done that.”
Having a closer-to-NHL-size rink will benefit UNH in recruiting and better its chances to host an NCAA regional if the NCAA eventually moves back to using college sites for that round of the tournament, Scarano said.
The big sheet was a deterrent to some high-profile defensemen UNH tried to recruit over the years, Scarano said.
Scarano said the smaller width should also make for a better game, especially on the women’s side.
The renovations do not include completely revamping the seating bowl, which Scarano said was estimated back in 2020 to cost an additional $5-6 million.
Until the bowl is renovated — there is no timetable for that, said Scarano said — a void will exist from the first row to the boards. There’s a possibility that temporary seating will be installed, Scarano said, and he and his staff are discussing ideas like creating lounge areas with high-top tables in the corners for parties of 10-12 fans.
No permanent seats are being removed during the renovations and, as of now, the arena’s current capacity of 6,501 people will remain the same for next season. Scarano also said season-ticket holders affected by the changes will be invited to see renovations first-hand to decide if they want to keep or change their current seats.
“It’s a little clunky. there’s no doubt about it, but the fact is we’ll make it work,” Scarano said.
Scarano said he has also been working with Souza, Witt and a small group of committed alumni for the past six months on plans to renovate the locker rooms and training room to state-of-the-art status. Scarano said there will be opportunities for major gift donations for that project and the group is currently working to identify potential benefactors and other financing options.
“(Other) hockey programs, particularly the ones ahead of us, have invested millions and millions of dollars in their facilities and that’s important for hockey recruits,” Scarano said. “That’s the way it is and we gotta catch up. We have a lot of catching up to do.”