DURHAM — With the game and season on the line, University of New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer got some timely advice.
“We had a Walter Payton Award winner help me out with a little tip,” Brosmer said.
That award winner would be former UNH quarterback and current head coach, Rick Santos, who patted Brosmer on the head after his quarterback’s comment during Saturday’s press conference following the No. 21 Wildcats’ stunning 31-28 win against No. 22 Rhode Island.
The Rams (6-4) took a 28-24 lead with 7:07 remaining, but the ’Cats answered on their final drive as Brosmer connected with freshman D.J. Linkins for a 26-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-9 to give New Hampshire (7-3) the lead.
“That (touchdown) started on the sideline before the play. We had a conversation, me and a few of the coaches about what they had seen the last play, and I got a little tip,” said Brosmer, who finished 31-for-43 for 316 yards, his first 300-yard passing day for UNH. “So, I was being a little more keen on the field, and the offensive line did a great job protecting, and ultimately D.J. ran a really good route and made a spectacular catch getting in the end zone.”
The play sent the Wildcat Stadium crowd of 8,045 into pandemonium, but the job wasn’t done. Rhode Island quarterback Kasim Hill (17-for-33, 222 yards, two touchdowns) connected with Khatero Summers (four catches, 68 yards) on a 27-yard pass, then scrambled for 6 yards to the UNH 38 and called a timeout with one second left. Hill put the ball into the end zone on the final play, but Caleb Mead and the New Hampshire defense had it covered.
“I feel like the defense just picked up the energy in the crowd, and it was a crazy drive with the offense finishing with the touchdown, so we kind of just knew that we had to finish the game,” UNH safety Noah Stansbury said. “So, it was pressure, but we all knew collectively as a whole that we needed to finish, and we went out and executed.”
The win kept UNH in contention for the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title along with Richmond (8-2 overall, 6-1 CAA) and William & Mary (9-1, 6-1). Those two teams will be playing each other this coming Saturday, so one of them will finish with a 7-1 conference record that will give them at least a share of the CAA crown.
If UNH can beat rival Maine on Saturday, the ’Cats will also finish 7-1 in the CAA and get a piece of the title.
More importantly, a win against Maine would also assure UNH of a trip to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2017.
URI would have needed some help to own a share of the CAA title, but the Rams could have essentially clinched a playoff berth by beating UNH and then winning again next week against Albany.
Now, those hopes seem dashed for Rhode Island.
“Obviously this was a very significant loss for us and a very significant win for New Hampshire,” said URI coach Jim Fleming, who also added, “that’s football in the CAA. It comes down to one play. They made it and we didn’t.”
Rhode Island built a 14-3 lead in the first half on runs from Hill and Marques DeShields (19 carries, 77 yards). New Hampshire rallied just before the half with a 10-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brosmer to Caleb Burke that trimmed the lead to 14-10. The Wildcats then cut it to 14-13 after Nick Mazzie connected on a 30-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter.
While defenses and the wind controlled the first half, the offenses found their rhythm in the second half. URI answered the Mazzie field goal with a 75-yard march and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Hill to Summers for a 21-13 lead with 3:49 left in the third. UNH answered with a 54-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from Dylan Laube (14 carries, 57 yards) and a 2-point conversion rush from Brosmer to tie things at 21-21 at the end of the third.
A strip sack from New Hampshire’s Dylan Ruiz and a fumble recovery from Bryce Shaw finally put a stop to the string of scoring drives and gave UNH the daylight it needed for the win. The Wildcats converted the turnover into another Mazzie field goal and a 24-21 lead. Hill and the Rams would re-take the lead on a touchdown catch from Ed Lee (9 catches, 116 yards), but Brosmer, Linkins and the Wildcats had the final answer.
“Just amazing to win that game in the fourth quarter on the last play for us,” Santos said. “Being on fourth down, I just think it showed our guys had a ton of heart, a ton of resolve and they believed.”