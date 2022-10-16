UNH hockey

PROVIDED BY Jess Speechley/UNH

UNH's Robert Cronin tries to elude a Boston College player -- and an official -- along the boards during BC's 4-2 win at the Whittemore Center in Durham Saturday night.

DURHAM -- In front of one of its biggest and loudest home crowds in recent memory, the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team handed Boston College too many opportunities Saturday night.

The Eagles capitalized on UNH’s mistake-filled second period and withstood a third-period Wildcats barrage to earn a 4-2 Hockey East victory with 6,179 fans in attendance at the new-look Whittemore Center.