DURHAM -- In front of one of its biggest and loudest home crowds in recent memory, the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team handed Boston College too many opportunities Saturday night.
The Eagles capitalized on UNH’s mistake-filled second period and withstood a third-period Wildcats barrage to earn a 4-2 Hockey East victory with 6,179 fans in attendance at the new-look Whittemore Center.
Greg Brown, who succeeded the legendary Jerry York this season, earned his first win as BC’s head coach. The game was UNH’s first on the Whittemore Center’s new, smaller 200-by-90 feet ice sheet.
“I thought (BC) deserved to win,” said UNH coach Mike Souza, who called the home crowd as good as he’s seen since returning to campus as a coach eight years ago. “I thought we beat ourselves a couple times.”
BC (1-1-0, 1-0-0) led, 3-1, after a second period in which the Wildcats (2-1-0, 0-1-0) deflected a puck past their goaltender, were called for two too many men on the ice penalties and gave up breakaway shots to BC’s Matt Argentina and Nikita Nesterenko (short-handed).
Souza said the second-period penalties made it hard for UNH to get into a rhythm.
BC junior right wing Colby Ambrosio scored from the slot off a Cam Burke offensive-zone faceoff win 8:50 into the middle stanza to break a 1-1 tie.
Liam Izyk built the Eagles’ 3-1 lead with 2:37 left in the second period. Mitch Andres blasted a shot that Izyk redirected and the puck then deflected off Wildcats freshman Jake Dunlap’s stick in front of UNH senior goaltender David Fessenden (26 saves).
About 8:30 into the second, Liam Devlin could not poke the puck by Eagles netminder Mitch Benson (29 saves) from the crease, which then led to Nesterenko’s short-handed breakaway.
“Those are mistakes that are controllables and that can’t happen for us,” UNH senior captain and forward Chase Stevenson said. “Coach Souza is an extremely detailed coach and he talked about that after the game. That’s just mistakes that can’t happen.”
Brown said the Wildcats tilted the ice their way in the third period and had BC on its heels for most of the final 20 minutes.
UNH outshot the Eagles, 11-6, created chances on full-speed entries and pulled within one on senior defenseman Kalle Eriksson’s bar-down goal from the right point in the third period. Eriksson’s tally, which was assisted by Nikolai Jenson and Robert Cronin, came with 6:55 remaining.
“We were fortunate to hang on,” Brown said.
Ambrosio capped the game’s scoring with an empty-net goal with 1:05 left. Nesterenko collected a loose puck in the UNH zone as the Wildcats tried to pull Fessenden for the extra skater before dishing it to a wide-open Ambrosio for the score.
Devlin, a sophomore left wing, opened the game’s scoring with a contested power-play goal from the right circle 8:18 into the first period.
The Eagles knotted the score with 5:52 left in the first frame, when Andres scored from the near boards off a feed from Trevor Kuntar.
Souza said the Wildcats played to their identity in the third period and will look to build off that as they continue their run of four games in eight days on Tuesday night (7) at Merrimack College (1-1-0).
UNH will then host Army (0-3-1) on Friday night (7) before a rematch with the Eagles on Sunday (1 p.m.) at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Wildcats opened their season with a 4-3 overtime win at then-No. 17 Clarkson University in which they scored two third-period goals to knot the score. They also clinched a 4-1 triumph over St. Lawrence University with two third-period goals.
“We talk about that all the time -- about being a stronger team in the third period,” Souza said. “It’s certainly controllable. Our physical fitness, I think, it’s really high and I think that that plays into us having what appears to be better legs in the third because I think we probably do.”