Max Brosmer

DURHAM -- The outcome was very much in doubt when the Dartmouth College football team reduced its deficit to three points on a Q Jones touchdown run four seconds into the fourth quarter Saturday night, but the game’s key moment took place on the ensuing possession.

On a third-and-four play from the Dartmouth 31-yard line, University of New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer kept the ball on a zone read and found enough room around left end to race into the end zone. The TD, plus Nick Mazzie’s PAT, handed the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with 12:16 to play in a game where offense didn’t come easy for either team.