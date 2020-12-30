The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team on Wednesday looked like it hadn’t played in 18 days.
The Wildcats, slowed by COVID-19 tests within the program, fell 4-0 to No. 9 Massachusetts in Hockey East competition at the Whittemore Center in Durham. It was UNH’s third game of the season.
Wednesday marked UNH’s first game since its 6-2 home victory over Maine on Dec. 12. The Wildcats’ previously scheduled series with UMass, Merrimack and Providence earlier this month were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, and what was supposed to be UNH’s season-opening series with Boston College Nov. 20-21 was postponed for the same reason.
By contrast, Wednesday marked the 10th game of the season for UMass (6-3-1).
Wildcats coach Mike Souza said every player who was available to play was in the lineup for Wednesday’s game. Junior forward Joe Cipollone (upper body) was the only UNH player who missed the game due to injury.
UNH (1-1-1) had two full team practices before playing the Minutemen. Some players participated in only one of the team’s two practices, Souza said.
“I don’t think we played our best hockey,” Wildcats senior assistant captain and forward Patrick Grasso said. “We’re not here to make any excuses for ourselves. Obviously, we had some guys that were coming back late and didn’t get a whole lot of opportunity to skate. It wasn’t the result we wanted and ultimately we’re going to put that game behind us and try to keep moving forward here.”
UMass sophomore defenseman Matthew Kessel opened the game’s scoring with 8:02 left in the second period, when he beat UNH goaltender Mike Robinson (19 saves) glove side after receiving a cross-ice pass from Josh Lopina.
Kessel and Lopina both served penalties earlier in the game that contributed to UNH’s six power-play opportunities over the opening two periods and seven overall.
UNH went 0-for-7 on the man advantage and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. The Wildcats had a five-on-three advantage 8:22 into the middle frame that lasted 11 seconds before Benton Maass was called for hooking. Trailing 1-0, UNH went on the power play 1:28 into the third period but Eric Esposito was called for hooking five seconds later.
The Minutemen dominated at the faceoff dot during special teams and even-strength play, going 27-for-37 in the circle over the first 40 minutes and 41-for-57 overall.
“Obviously, they have a good penalty kill and they’ve got some good centermen that were good on the draws tonight but (when) you get seven or eight power plays, you’ve got to find a way to score one or two,” Grasso said. “And I think that, ultimately, was a big factor in the game tonight. I think if we could have popped one or two on the power play, it would have been a different game.”
UMass scored its final three goals over the last 15:36. Carson Gicewicz built a 2-0 Minutemen lead with his rebound goal through traffic that beat Robinson stick side 4:24 into the third period. Bobby Trivigno forced a neutral-zone turnover and scored an empty-netter around center ice with 2:56 left and teammate Zac Jones scored through traffic from the high slot with 32.4 seconds remaining to cap the game’s scoring.
Minutemen senior netminder Matt Murray made 27 saves.
Wednesday marked junior forward Tyler Ward’s debut for the Wildcats. The NCAA recently granted Ward, who previously played at the University of Denver, and other Division I transfers immediate eligibility as long as certain criteria was met.
Ward, who skated alongside Esposito and Filip Engaras, logged five shots, two of which were on goal.
UNH is scheduled to host the University of Connecticut Friday at 4 p.m. before traveling to play the Huskies on Saturday at the same time. Friday’s game will be televised on NESN.
“We’re always disappointed when we don’t win but the biggest thing was we had the chance to get back out there,” Souza said. “Hopefully that makes us better for our next time out.”