SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Windham’s Whitney Goldstein built Worcester Polytechnic Institute into a Division III softball power.
In eight seasons, WPI captured four regular-season championships and two tournament titles in its league, the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC). Three of her teams made NCAA regional appearances and two made Super Regional appearances. In nine seasons her teams posted a .719 winning percentage.
She also was a two-time NEWMAC Coach of the Year and an ECAC Regional Coach of the Year.
Midway through her second season as the University of Rhode Island’s head coach, Goldstein is in the midst of turning around a moribund program that has posted losing records like 5-11, 4-16 and 11-33.
Before Wednesday’s doubleheader against Stonehill, the Rams were 15-19, on track to surpass the team’s most wins (21, in 2012) in the last 20 years.
Given Goldstein’s success at WPI, why did she decide to seek the coaching job at a place not known for softball success?
“My long-term goal when I started coaching was to be a New England Division I head softball coach,” Goldstein said. “That’s always been the goal. WPI was aware of that goal when I went there. I think the other goal of mine was I believed New England softball can be represented on a national scale.
“I played on a program like that in college (UMass-Amherst),” she said. “That was something I knew could be done if the support was there. I felt that was the case when I interviewed at URI.”
In her first season as head coach, the Rams won 11 games, which more than doubled the previous year’s output.
“When I was hired, there were two points on my list,” Goldstein said. “One was to invest in the culture and make sure the team dynamic was moving in the right direction. Secondly, I wanted to make sure the players understood the game and had a high game IQ.
“Everything we did in year one was about creating the right culture, teaching the game at a deeper level and making sure they applied that on a daily basis.”
As a player — she was Whitney Mollica then — Goldstein was the 2005 New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year at Salem High, then starred at UMass as the first player in Atlantic 10 Conference history to be voted both Rookie and Player of the Year in the same season.
“I think being around sports and it being in my family, I grew up loving all sports I played or watched,” she said. “That made it easy for me to be around sports long-term. Did I think I would be a coach long-term? I’m not sure.
“I think I knew long-term I wanted to do something to help people and impact other peoples’ lives.”
While Goldstein’s made an impact on her players on the field, the same could be same of her impact on them in the classroom. Her first URI team had a collective 3.41 GPA and 12 were Easton NFCA All-American Scholar Athletes.
“URI is a great health science school,” she said. “It has a nice balance between being a student-athlete instead of just an athlete. You see that every single day from everybody.”
Goldstein has seen her teams progress. “The previous year, they only won five games,” she said. “You’re trying to raise that win total with the team you inherited. When it came to this year, we knew we would be going in a better direction. Our players understood the level at which we wanted them to play.
“You could feel it as soon as we started off last fall. We had 10 women from our recruiting class and you could feel the train taking off from the station. We had people wanting to win. I told them last year winning is hard and putting the team before yourself is important. This year we have a real selfless group that’s willing to put the program’s needs ahead of themselves. They understand their roles and are happy for other people’s success.”
Goldstein is making a name for herself, but her grandfather was well known: the late Don Zimmer, a baseball lifer who once managed the Boston Red Sox.
“At the end of the day, he was my grandfather,” Goldstein said. “He enjoyed seeing me play. He never overstepped when it came time to coach me.
“Some things that stick with me are his being game generous and giving back to the game that gave him so much. He had a blue-collar mindset and that’s the way I coach. That’s the way you want to be remembered.”