SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Windham’s Whitney Goldstein built Worcester Polytechnic Institute into a Division III softball power.

In eight seasons, WPI captured four regular-season championships and two tournament titles in its league, the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC). Three of her teams made NCAA regional appearances and two made Super Regional appearances. In nine seasons her teams posted a .719 winning percentage.