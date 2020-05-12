Saint Michael’s College men’s swimming & diving senior Connor Hopkins of Windham and men’s golf senior Matt Johnson were named co-winners of the Department of Athletics’ 2020 Northeast-10 Conference Man of the Year Award.
In an effort to recognize top male student-athletes, the NE-10 began sponsoring a Man of the Year program in 2013, and encourages each of its member institutions to honor an individual who represents their campus community through success in athletics, academics, community service and leadership.
Hopkins is the most decorated male swimmer in Saint Michael’s history, having won the 50-yard freestyle at the last two NE-10 championships while reaching an NCAA championship provisional qualifying standard as a senior.
Three of the six all-conference finishes in the history of the program belong to him. He not only claimed the 50 freestyle but was 100-yard backstroke runner-up this winter.
Hopkins is one of only three men or women at the college to win an NE-10 championship event, and has his name on 11 school records, including six individual events.
“Connor is a model of how much can be accomplished with complete dedication to a goal,” said head coach Eileen Hall. “It takes a unique athlete to stay on track for four years. With few exceptions, he made decisions every day with his goals in mind. Connor is a gracious and respectful competitor who never took his success for granted, nor did he ever stop learning from his opponents. I never saw him bring anything less than his best to practice or meets. Always ready to do more than expected, he showed us all what a champion looks like.”
Hopkins, who won 92 career races between solo and relay efforts, was a senior captain and also claimed an NE-10 All-Rookie Team nod in 2017 for his work on the baseball field, having been a dual athlete until his sophomore year. A five-time NE10 Academic Honor Roll qualifier, Hopkins was the men’s swimming & diving team’s MVP all four years after earning top rookie honors in 2016-17.
He is a business administration major, with a minor in art.
Johnson leaves a legacy as quite possibly the greatest golfer in college history, having become the first Purple Knight to qualify for an NCAA Championship last spring before nailing down the program’s first NE-10 Championship individual title this past fall.