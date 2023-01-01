 Skip to main content
With a kiss from a (Horned) Frog, the CFP gets its first stunner

  • Updated
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan

Texas Christian Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates as he scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.  

 Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan

 Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts in the closing second of the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.  

GLENDALE, Ariz. - That stodgy old College Football Playoff, long the province of kingdoms, apex predators and chalk, finally hatched itself a darling Saturday. Somehow, it will send to its Los Angeles finale one vivid batch of purple Frogs. How March Madness of it.

Never in the previous eight years of semifinals rich in the humdrum had an underdog upended all known thoughts as did the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in their madcap 51-45 deprogramming of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal. Now TCU, not even close to ranked at season's outset, with an enrollment of only 12,273, and hardly fancied even in its state full of football snobs, will play in the national championship game against Georgia.

