SNHU women’s basketball coach Karen Pinkos huddles up with her team during a timeout in Wednesday night’s game against Saint Anselm.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — The Saint Anselm College women’s basketball team had a 9-0 lead Wednesday night when Southern New Hampshire University coach Karen Pinkos decided to use one of her timeouts with 7:13 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Penmen exited the timeout with some newfound energy, battled back and had a three-point lead with 2:36 remaining in the quarter. SNHU went on to win the game, 71-63. That raised the team’s record to 13-3 overall and 9-2 in the NE10.