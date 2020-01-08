Duo combine for 34 points in a five-point victory.
MANCHESTER — The importance of Gyanna Russell and Victoria Dean cannot be understated when it comes to the Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball team. The pair teamed up for 34 of the Penmen’s points in Wednesday’s 73-68 win over Franklin Pierce University, shooting a combined 12-of-21 from the field, including Dean’s 4-of-9 mark from three-point land.
A quiet first half preceded a breakout third quarter for Russell, who scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the floor and 3-of-3 from the free throw line after scoring just four points over the previous two quarters. Russell’s effectiveness getting to the basket and finishing through contact provided a new challenge for the Ravens defense after SNHU had made its living with the three.
The Penmen (9-5, 2-4 NE10) shot 5-of-10 from beyond the arc in the second quarter and beat the Ravens’ zone with quick ball movement to find open shooters and cutters. FPU was effective getting to the basket as well in the first half, particularly when the Ravens got the ball down low to Izzy Lipinski (14 points). The problem for the Ravens was the lack of a three-point threat. FPU shot just 1-of-6 from long range in the first half and, despite shooting a better overall percentage from the field (53.6% compared to SNHU’s 44.1%), trailed 36-33 at the break.
FPU (6-7, 0-6 NE10) was able to make things interesting in the fourth quarter. Trailing 57-49 going into the final 10 minutes, the Ravens forced SNHU into four turnovers and turned those extra opportunities into points at the rim. Lipinski scored eight points in the period and nearly had two more that would have cut SNHU’s lead to two but was overthrown on a fast break after blocking a Dean three- point attempt.
On the next possession Dean knocked down a free throw to seal the game.
Dean and Russell finished with 17 points apiece with Russell adding nine rebounds, three assists and two steals to her line. Karlee Ziliak contributed 14 points to the Penmen cause.
Sophia Holmes was the Ravens’ leading scorer with 15 points.