BANGOR, Maine – Senior Ashley Storey tallied a game-high 17 points as the University of New Hampshire women's basketball team fell to the University of Maine by a score of 67-50 on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats allowed 25 points off of turnovers, and the Black Bears shot 11-of-11 at the free throw line. The Wildcats came away with the higher rebound total, leading 34-33, but also led in turnovers, 17-13.
Storey's game-high 17 points came off of 50% shooting (7-of-14) and a perfect 3-of-3 three-point shooting. Storey also grabbed six rebounds, dished three assists and grabbed two steals.
Once again scoring in double figures was junior Amanda Torres of Hudson with 12 points, along with three rebounds. Torres also led the team in assists with four, and steals with three.
The team leader in rebounds was junior Maggie Ahearn, grabbing seven, a season high. She also tallied four points and posted one steal.
Maddy McVicar led Maine with 17 points. Anne Simon and Maeve Carroll added 13 each and Dor Saar scored 10. Carroll added 10 rebounds.