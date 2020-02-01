Coach, players believe the pieces to win are in place, if only they can come together.
It’s been a rough season for the UNH women’s basketball team. The wins have been hard to come by, but the talent has also put the team in a solid position in America East.
On Saturday the Wildcats lost to UMass Lowell 66-53 at Lundholm Gym. The game dropped the Wildcats to 7-14 overall and 4-5 in America East. However, the Wildcats sit in the thick of a hotly-contested league.
Against UMass Lowell, the Wildcats were called for 30 fouls and shot just 39 percent from the floor while also being outrebounded 34-28.
“It wasn’t a pretty game to say the least,” UNH coach Maureen Magarity said. “Credit to Lowell. They really got us playing not really in a rhythm. They attacked us. We mixed up some zone in there, but it didn’t really matter. I felt coming off the last win at Vermont we were starting to get in more of a flow offensively. Just a frustrating game. We have to start playing better at home.”
Coming into the game the Wildcats were tied with three other teams with a 4-4 league record.
UNH has been led this season by Ashley Storey. The senior forward leads the team with 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds a game. Hudson product Amanda Torres is averaging 9.5 points and three assists a game.
Senior Caroline Soucy is averaging 11 points a contest, but consistent scoring has been a problem for the Wildcats. New Hampshire is scoring an average of 58 points a game while giving up 65.4 a night.
The Wildcats have scored under 60 points 11 times this year and have only surpassed 70 points three times against Division I competition.
“We’ve been struggling with our scoring lately,” Storey said. “We need to get in the gym more and shoot more shots. If we’re not scoring on the offensive end we need to pick it up on the defensive end. We didn’t really do that this afternoon. They were being more aggressive than us. We need to get those stops on defense to fuel our offense.”
One of the things UNH has been trying to do is mix and match lineup combinations. UMass Lowell played just seven players Saturday. By contrast, UNH played a dozen, and all them either attempted a shot or pulled down a rebound.
“I think it helps,” Torres said. “It switches things up. If someone isn’t hitting, it gives someone on the bench the opportunity to come in and they may be on. That’s what needed. We needed somebody that could come in and score for us. We really struggled shooting today.”
One of the young contributors is Brooke Kane. The first-year from Derry was a star at Pinkerton Academy, leading the Astros to a pair of final fours and being named Gatorade state player of the year.
This year she is averaging 2.6 points a game as she acclimates to college basketball.
“She’s given us some solid minutes off the bench,” Magarity said. “She’s that tall, long lanky guard. Something different off the bench for us. The more that she can get some minutes.
“I think she’s going to have a really bright future here.”