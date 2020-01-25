Nashua’s Jocelyn Chaput and Dover’s Ashley Coneys are best friends, teammates and share of love of winning.
Jocelyn Chaput and Ashley Coneys live in each other’s back pocket and they’re more than OK with it.
Chaput (Nashua South) and Coneys (Saint Thomas Aquinas of Dover) have built sterling college careers at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, that has included a pair of Commonwealth Coast Conference championships.
Along with the on-court success, the pair has forged a bond in the classroom — they’re both working toward careers in the medical field — and in life that will last long beyond graduation this spring.
“The way we are off the court is so similar,” Coneys, a Dover native, said. “We’re really close friends. We’re never at each other’s necks. If we say something in practice, we’re never taking it the wrong way. We’re all grinding and trying to get better every day.”
Both were three-sport athletes in high school and each earned all-state honors in basketball. At UNE, they’ve contributed all four years, each surpassing the 100-game played mark. Chaput scored her 1,000th point earlier this season.
On Wednesday, in a key matchup against Gordon College, the pair showed why they’re leaders. Coneys scored a season-high 12 points, and Chaput had 15 points and three assists to lead the Nor’Easters to a 58-50 win after being down 11 points midway through the third quarter.
“When they were freshman and sophomores they played on some really good teams,” UNE coach Anthony Ewing said. “What they’ve done is try to develop an umbrella of success and try to relay to the new kids that this is how we do things. They’ve really done a good job of holding people accountable to those measures.”
One thing that connect Coneys and Chaput even before donning the UNE white and blue was an instant love for the seaside campus about a half-hour south of Portland.
The academic program was what each wanted, and the chance to play competitive basketball in a top-tier facility pushed it over the edge. The Nor’Easters’ home arena, the Alfond Forum, is 145,000 square feet and opened in 2012.
“As soon as I toured here I fell in love with the campus,” Chaput said. “I really want to focus on academics. I’m applying to accelerated nursing programs now, hopefully going for my (nurse practicioner degree) in a couple of years. The academic side of it was huge.”
“I knew I wanted to do something medical, but I’m actually doing the same thing as Jocelyn,” Coneys said. “I was looking at schools around here that I could play basketball at. I came here and did an overnight. I was supposed to do overnights at other schools, but at my overnight I committed. It was a perfect match.”
While Coneys and Chaput are graduating in May, the Granite State connection at UNE will continue on through Katrina Krenzer. The first-year from Nottingham was a four-year varsity player at Dover High and has averaged 5.1 points a game this season despite battling injuries.
“I expect a lot out of Katrina,” Ewing said. “I have high hopes for Katrina going forward. This year has been marred with injuries for her from the get go, but she’s a tough kid. When she’s healthy she’s tough to handle. I expect her to be ready to come in and really dominate next year.”